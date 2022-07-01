“Higher Altitude Manufacturing Suckers - Dessert Pack” I picked up this 10 pack from Nature’s Releaf in Fairbanks. Each pack contains five different flavors — Chocolate Cake, Peach Cobbler, Strawberry Cheesecake, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and Banana Cream Pie — with two of each flavor. Each sucker contains 10 mg of THC with 100 mg being the total THC content. Higher Altitude Manufacturing is a subsidiary of AK Hollywood 907. I really like their colorful and appealing packaging, the variety of the flavors in the pack, (which were all delicious, by the way) and the higher milligram allowance. One thing was, my pack actually only came with eight suckers; it was missing the Strawberry Cheesecake. But, I called Nature’s Releaf, they were aware of the problem with their shipment and they quickly replaced the missing suckers. This is a really fun product, it’s packaged to share and it doesn’t expire until April 12 of 2023, plenty of time to enjoy. I’m really excited to see them on the shelves and look forward to checking out more of their products!
For my next selection I picked up “Gorilla Zkittles” From Alaskan Blooms in Fairbanks. (20% THC, 0.09 CBD) This cannabis was cultivated by AMG. Gorilla Zkittles’ nugs were well trimmed, dense, and frosty; sparkling with ample resins. The strain was bred by Barney’s farm and is a cross between Original Glue and Zkittles. This is one of the most powerful sedative strains that I’ve ever smoked in that it induced extreme relaxation and feelings of well-being and calm in the body and the mind. I read online that this flower should be consumed by experience smokers and that it may be too potent for some, but with this mid-level THC number I felt confident in sampling it. I really enjoyed the chemical / floral / gassy aroma and flavor. It was a long burning and very satisfying, another nice nug from AMG!
My next selection was purchased at the Denali grass Company in Healy and was cultivated by the Bristol Bay Bud Company, “Jamaican Sugar Bush.” (THC 13. 86%. no CBD or terpenes indicated.) This bud was package somewhat roughly with four small nugs and a sprinkle of shake, I’m assuming that was added to make up for the gram. I was unable to find any strain information as far as the lineage and the breeder goes for Jamaican Sugar Bush; It must be an in-house strain. The aroma was sweet and soft with vanilla undertones and nice kushy notes. The smoke had an overall herbal flavor but there were sweet notes which were reminiscent of graham crackers or a cookie. The effects were mild but still heady with a normalizing and balancing sensation. I also noticed a very sedative feeling behind the eyes and in the head and my eyes were definitely bloodshot and pin dotted after just two hits; another example of why those numbers don’t mean much. I can’t say that I’m in love with this strain but i did buy two other flowers grown by the Bristol Bay Bud Company and I’ll be putting out reviews on those over the upcoming cycles.
My last selection this cycle is “Mimosa” grown by Great Northern Cannabis and purchased at the Denali Cannabis Cache in Denali Park. (23.59% THC with 2.64% terpenes) This Mimoso is listed on the top shelf menu at the Cannabis Cache which goes for about $19-$20 a gram. I hadn’t included a review from Great Northern Cannabis for quite some time and I was pleasantly surprised to see this hybrid on their menu. The flower was well trimmed and it was the perfect light sage green color with sparkles and orange hairs. What I love most about this strain is the delicate, floral orange blossom scent; it’s literally mouth watering and nose tingling. Mimosa is sometimes referred to as Purple Mimosa is a cross between Clementine and Purple Punch and is considered a hybrid strain. Mimosa was bred by Maven Genetics and is a very popular, sought after strain. Nice bud, GNC!!
That’s all for this round fellow smokers! Take care of each other out there, and stay blazed! Please direct any feedback, suggestions, or other correspondence to our wonderful editor, Dorothy Chomitz at editor@alaskacannabist.com.