The growing legalization and acceptance of cannabis in this country has had a curious effect on public perception about another class of drugs demonized since the late 60s: psychedelics.
This has paved the way for renewed study of LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, peyote and ketamine to treat serious mental health conditions. The results are promising, and a growing body of research and clinical trials suggests that psychedelics could be the key to managing treatment-resistant depression, severe post-traumatic stress disorder, opioid and alcohol addiction, migraines, obsessive-compulsive disorder and a host of other maladies. Thanks to changing attitudes about cannabis — which is still categorized as a Schedule One narcotic despite its proven efficacy in treating chronic pain, seizures and other ailments — psychedelics are losing their bad boy image and finally being recognized as powerful tools which can benefit mankind in multiple ways.
From acceptance to disgrace
Lysergic acid diethylamide, more commonly known as LSD or acid, was first synthesized at Sandoz pharmaceuticals by Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann in 1938. Hoffman was hopeful that lysergic acid — a derivative of ergot, a mold that grows on rye — would prove useful as a circulation and respiratory stimulant. However, animal trials showed it to be ineffective for that use and it was set aside and largely forgotten. Five years later Hofmann decided to revisit his work with lysergic acid and discovered its psychedelic properties after accidentally absorbing a small quantity through his skin. In his 1979 book, "LSD: My Problem Child" Hofmann said he experienced about two hours of “extremely stimulated imagination” and “uninterrupted stream of fantastic pictures, extraordinary shapes with intense, kaleidoscopic play of colors."
Intrigued by his reaction, Hofmann deliberately took a larger dose three days later and rode his bicycle home as he started to feel the effects. Since then, April 19 has become known worldwide as “Bicycle Day” in commemoration of the first deliberate acid “trip” and the beginning of the age of psychedelics.
Hoffman and some of his colleagues experimented with different doses of LSD throughout the next several years and Sandoz began manufacturing the drug for prescription sales. LSD and psilocybin — which Hofmann identified in magic mushrooms in 1958 and subsequently synthesized for Sandoz as well — were widely used throughout the 50s and 60s in psychotherapy, most notably for treating mood disorders and alcoholism. Thanks in part to early enthusiasts such as Timothy Leary and Ken Kesey, word of these mind-expanding drugs spread to the general population and they began to be used recreationally. Psychedelics soon became synonymous with the '60s counter culture and began to be viewed as dangerous and addictive “party drugs” that could induce psychosis and mentally scar the user for life. Sandoz stopped manufacturing LSD and psilocybin in 1965, research began to be curtailed in 1967, and in 1970 they were officially outlawed in the U.S. Countries world wide soon followed suit, effectively ending the age of psychedelics.
Even though research into psychedelics was strictly curtailed in the ensuing decades, study in the potential benefits and possible clinical applications of psychedelics quietly began picking up steam in the late 90s and early 2000s. In the past 10 years the formerly stigmatized field of psychedelic medicine has enjoyed increased attention as scientists discover more about the way psychedelics affect the brain.
Why do they work?
Subjects in multiple studies of LSD and psilocybin often report a deep feeling of connectedness with nature and the universe. It is believed that this "ego dissolution" disrupts the negative feedback loop that patients with depression, PTSD and other often find themselves in.
English neuropsychopharmacologist David Nutt explained the process in an 2019 article on the Technology Networks website.
"What psychedelics do in the actual trip itself is have a powerful disrupting effect on brain circuits which underpin those repetitive processes. It’s that disruption that allows people to escape from disorder. Our belief is that any disorder that is accompanied by what you might called locked-in overthinking, could respond. That could also include other forms of addiction, like heroin addiction. We’re teeing up to do a heroin study soon, but also OCD, where people are over engaged in avoidance and fear of responding, avoiding the fearful consequences," Nutt told science writer Ruairi J Mackenzie.
Considered one of the world's foremost experts in the field, Nutt has conducted multiple studies on the use of psychedelics — specifically psilocybin — to treat PTSD and severe depression. Nutt is the director of the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London and the chairman and founder of Drug Science, a non-profit that does independent evidence-based research into drugs and their effects. Nutt and his colleagues have also conducted neuroimaging studies on the effects of LSD, MDMA, DMT and psilocybin.
In a recent "How To Academy" video, Nutt compared the efficacy of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) with that of psychedelics for treating depression.
"We have been desperately looking for alternatives, and in fact it’s proved so difficult that Big Pharma has given up," Nutt said, noting that SSRIs take up to six weeks to take effect and even then are only effective in 50 percent of the patients who take them. "That’s why coming back to something like magic mushrooms is very important, because without that I don’t think there would be innovation.
"We now have got fairly good evidence from brain imaging studies is that what SSRIs do is dampen downtime in fear centers in the brain and they kind of protect you from stress. And the reason they take six weeks to work is because it takes the brain six weeks to heal from the stresses its been under," Nutt said. "Whereas psychedelics work on the high cortical level and they reframe your way of thinking. A lot of depression is due to negative thinking and people get locked into maladaptive and pointless thought processes about guilt and failure, which you can disrupt in a trip and then people can reset themselves and start thinking normally again."
Though he agrees that further study is needed to prove if psychedelics are better than traditional drugs in treating ODC, PTSD and treatment resistant depression, Nutt is enthusiastic about their future in psychiatric medicine.
"I’m pretty sure that psychedelics, like psilocybin magic mushrooms, will turn out to be better, not only in terms of the speed of onset, because the effect is almost immediate ... but also I think in terms of the quality of the response," Nutt said. "Because you only take them once you don’t have the side effects. The problem with SSRIs is you're taking them every day — your changing your serotonin system every day. Whereas with psilocybin it’s a trip, or maybe two trips over six weeks or so, and your brain is reset. It allows you to resolve your depression in a very different way."
Other scientists agree that psychedelics essentially rewire the human brain. According to a November 2021 paper published in Pharmaceuticals, “Specifically, psylocibin directly stimulates the serotonin 2A receptor (5HT2A), targeting the inflammatory and oxidative stress pathways and leading to a rapid increase in brain plasticity and inflammation suppression and increases in cognitive flexibility, spirituality, and empathy.”
According to a 2017 article published on inverse.com, different psychedelics affect the human brain in different ways. It is believed that LSD causes regions of the brain to become hyperconnected, whereas psilocybin causes a slight loss of identity and heightened emotions. Both can be successful in treating anxiety, depression and other mental disorders, but it is still unclear why or how they do so. In the article, author Sarah Sloat noted that scientists conducting a small study in 2014 concluded, "A brain on mushrooms ... is much like a brain that is dreaming," while "a brain on LSD ... is more akin to the brain of a child."
The future of psychedelics
According to Psilocybin alpha, a psychedelic drug development tracking website, there are currently 50 clinical trials of psychedelic drugs underway in the U.S. Possible applications include treatment of Alzheimers, anxiety, acute suicidal ideation and behavior, overeating disorders, opioid addiction, alcohol abuse, anxiety associated with a life-threatening illness, undisclosed severe pain indication, ischemic stroke and post-stroke rehabilitation, cluster headaches, migraines, Levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, social anxiety in autistic adults, PTSD, treatment resistant depression, OCD, and various eating disorders.
This would likely please Hofmann, who continued to espouse the potential benefits of his misunderstood creation until his death in 2008 at the age of 102. Addressing guests at a 2006 international LSD symposium and celebration of his 100th birthday in Basil, Switzerland, Hofmann said, "LSD wanted to tell me something ... it gave me an inner joy, an open mindedness, a gratefulness, open eyes and an internal sensitivity for the miracles of creation."