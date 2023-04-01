The psychedelics movement and its poster child psilocybin are continuing to make waves as adults 21 and older will likely consume the first legal dose of the magic mushroom-derived compound since 1968 this year in Oregon.
The research renaissance of the last decade or so has shown psilocybin and other psychedelics’ unparalleled ability to treat a broad spectrum of mental illnesses, launching the hallucinogens within view of doctors, politicians and to some extent the general public.
From helping overcome addictions to combatting treatment resistant depression, psilocybin itself showed enough promise for the FDA to grant it “breakthrough status” in 2019. That label gets applied to drugs only when “preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints,” according to the FDA.
In the years that followed the FDA’s designation, lawmakers have introduced legislation to pull psilocybin away from the margins of legality and back under the public eye. Most significantly, Oregon voters in November 2020 put through the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act to legalize adult use of psilocybin at licensed service centers under the supervision of licensed facilitators, and Colorado drew from the Oregon blueprint in November 2022, with voters passing a similar measure.
Resolutions and pending legislation in favor of psychedelic drug reform are also on the books in 28 other state Legislatures as well as the District of Columbia, according to Psychedelic Alpha. The bills’ proposals range from decriminalizing possession of certain psychedelics, to appropriating funds for psychedelics research, to legalization for medicinal and therapeutic purposes.
At the federal level, Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rand Paul (R-KY) are sponsoring the revised version of the 2022 Breakthrough Therapies Act, which has received bipartisan and bicameral support, and reintroduced the bill on March 8. The legislation aims to reschedule psilocybin and MDMA — both still Schedule I substances — as well as remove hurdles that inhibit research and eventually permit access to the new therapies, per a joint press release.
“This bill will eliminate unreasonably burdensome rules and regulations that delay or prevent researchers from studying these breakthrough mental health treatments, and will provide access to these promising therapies for eligible patients who urgently need care,” Sen. Booker said. Sen. Paul added, “As a physician, I’m proud to co-lead this legislation with Senator Booker to get the government out of the way and expand compassionate medical use for patients in need of care.”
The road ahead
More and more, it seems clear skies lie ahead for psychedelics, but the road to get there is bumpy.
A 2023 Brandessence Market Research report forecasts the nascent psychedelics market to reach almost $12 billion by 2029. While government regulation remains the largest obstacle for the industry to realize its economic force, there are other pieces of the puzzle left to solve.
In a medical model — one with diagnoses, prescription drugs, psychotherapy and so on — the administration of psychedelic care would necessitate fairly widespread approbation of the therapies and pharmaceuticals by mental health professionals. There have to be people to give patients the care, in other words. But at the moment, it’s unclear whether enough support exists for that to happen seamlessly.
Exploring such professionals’ openness to psilocybin, a study published in the February 2023 issue of the Journal of Affective Disorders found that 77.4% of psychotherapists would inform their eligible patients of psilocybin assisted therapy (PAT) were it to secure FDA approval.
Over half of respondents to the researcher’s survey kicked their openness up a notch, answering that they would not only inform but recommend the therapy to eligible patients — a more active endorsement.
Sticking to the hard facts, though, the scientists resist postulating whether the percentage of psychotherapists who would in some way embrace PAT will or will not sustain its development, nor do they guess at whether these percentages will grow or shrink as time progresses.
However, the authors did find that positive attitudes toward medical cannabis and greater self-reported knowledge about psilocybin were among the characteristics most closely correlated with greater openness to the therapy, and 76.5% of respondents answered that more personal knowledge and information about the hallucinogen itself would increase their likelihood to refer patients.
Far from a full profile of your average psilocybin supporter, the analysis still paints a partial picture of the environment in which favorable opinions about the therapy can incubate in mental health practitioners. It also shows promise that the proliferation of studies and discourse about alternative medicine can indeed bring more professionals on board.
Even for those who do support PAT, though, time also poses problems that will need sorting out. Traditional talk therapy sessions can be limited at the discretion of the therapist, but psychedelics produce multi-hour experiences that don’t end at the turn of a doorknob. Committing that much time might not be practical for your average practitioner.
On the other side of the chair, insurance companies’ current reluctance to cover therapies assisted by psychedelics present the biggest blockade to future patients. For now, only one insurer, Enthea, has plans to cover psychedelic healthcare. Forbes recently reported traditional insurers are still many years away from introducing that kind of care to employer-sponsored plans.
There are no easy solutions. As lawmakers, doctors, entrepreneurs and psychedelics activists pursue answers to the known and unknown challenges that legal psychedelics would face, however, the world’s eyes are on the testing ground — Oregon — as psilocybin service centers get closer and closer to housing their first legal trip.
The Oregon model
Although Oregon and Colorado have both passed measures to legalize regulated adult use of psilocybin — and for Colorado, some other “natural medicines” — neither act went into immediate effect.
The Oregon Psilocybin Services Act created a new section under Oregon Health Authority (OHA) called Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS). The measure afforded the new section two years to determine a regulatory framework for “the manufacturing, transportation, delivery, sale, and purchase of psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services,” according to an OPS fact sheet.
On Jan. 2 of this year, OPS switched gears from laying down the law, so to speak, to reviewing licensing applications for facilitators, service centers, manufacturers and laboratories — the four main players pushing psilocybin within public reach under Oregon’s new statute.
If all goes to plan, service center doors will swing open later this year. People 21 and older will then be able to consume psilocybin at those physical locations under the supervision of a licensed facilitator.
The sessions, according to OPS fact sheets, break down into three separate appointments: a preparation session, an administration session (during which the person consumes psilocybin under the supervision of the facilitator), and an optional integration session.
“Everyone really wants to demonstrate that we can do this safely, and people are committed to overall health and wellness in our state, which is exciting,” OPS Section Manager Angela Allbee told Alaska Cannabist in a Feb. 23 video interview. “Operating in the unknown is difficult. I think a lot of people are committed, though, to this work,” she continued.
As of March 6, OPS had received no licensing applications for facilitators (with 110 pending in the system), six for service centers (with 12 pending), 13 for manufacturers (with 45 pending) and two for laboratories (with four pending).
Allbee explained that the current number of licensing applications are slightly below the section’s projections, but she refrained from calling it a slow rollout.
“We expect that [number of submitted applications] to come up and be more in line with our estimate. … We have over 70 pages of rules that really focus on client and facilitator safety, so there’s a lot there for people [to understand]. ”
Precisely how (or if) the Oregon market will overcome presumed challenges for legal psychedelics is yet to be seen, but the state’s model calls for a non-medical approach that subverts at least some of the foreseen obstacles. Namely, it allows for more than just licensed mental health professionals to administer psilocybin.
“Our model is not medical or clinical … it opens the door to having this really unique network — a diverse network — of people who have lived and professional experience,” something Allbee said can allow for “culturally responsive and culturally competent facilitation.”
Prospective “clients” — as OPS refers to those who schedule sessions — require no medical referral to access the services. Applicants for facilitator licenses also need no previous experience or licensure in a mental health profession, according to OPS fact sheets, although they must pass a couple of exams and complete a training program with a curriculum given OPS’ stamp of approval. OPS has at this point approved 21 of those programs.
Not calling for hands-on, psychotherapeutic sessions, Allbee told Alaska Cannabist the statute instead authorizes “non-directive psilocybin services.”
“You can’t perform psychotherapy [and] you can't direct the client’s experience while they’re having a psilocybin journey, and that’s codified in statute,” she said.
Instead, facilitator training is geared toward giving trainees an affirming and non-judgemental skillset to help ensure client safety and take into account clients’ social and cultural background, per the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act (475A.375).
“It’s the psilocybin and the support that comes with it that really is what helps a person go inside and go within and help address some of their issues,” Allbee said.
Still, it would be remiss to suggest that OPS ignored the medical and clinical discourse so often surrounding psilocybin’s potential. Allbee was sure to point out that was not the case.
“Our Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board is made up of some mental health professionals, so we do have that medical and clinical knowledge in the advisory board. We have subcommittee members … that have lots of experience with mental health, whether that’s through culturally responsive community support services or otherwise, and we’ve also reached out to Oregon’s professional licensing boards — counselors, therapists, social workers — wanting to make sure people knew what we were doing.
“We have a lot of people that are professionals — licensed professionals — that also want to be licensed as facilitators under Measure 109 [Oregon Psilocybin Services Act],” Allbee said.
The OPS framework also does not preclude a medical model from hitting the proverbial streets in the future. In fact, Allbee mentioned that a medical model is expected to come online in the next two to five years.
That would be great, she said, continuing, “We could coexist and reach many more people. The complex diagnoses could be in that medical model, and some people might be better served there, and some people might be better served in a model like ours.”
With Oregon at the cutting edge, the coming years — and even the coming months — promise historic change for psychedelics, but for stakeholders, certainty as to precisely what the future holds is at a premium. Whether pioneering non-medical models or their more stringent, clinical counterparts lead the way, only one thing is for sure: Plenty of people will be along for the trip.