Psilocybe cubensis mushrooms

Psilocybe cubensis mushrooms and their gills are shown. This species is one of many within the Psilocybe genus that contains psilocybin.

 Flickr/Creative Commons

The psychedelics movement and its poster child psilocybin are continuing to make waves as adults 21 and older will likely consume the first legal dose of the magic mushroom-derived compound since 1968 this year in Oregon.

The research renaissance of the last decade or so has shown psilocybin and other psychedelics’ unparalleled ability to treat a broad spectrum of mental illnesses, launching the hallucinogens within view of doctors, politicians and to some extent the general public.