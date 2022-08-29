Alaska’s recreational cannabis industry has hosted several competitions in recent years where growers and manufacturers went head-to-head on everything from the best indica flower to the best gummy edible. This year’s High Times Cannabis Cup will put a twist on the formula: The public will be the judges.
The 2022 High Times Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition - Alaska does away with the select judging panel that most other competitions use by packaging samples — a ton more samples — of the competition into judging kits that went on sale to the general public on Aug. 27, giving customers an opportunity to judge a bevy of products spread across several categories.
“It’s different than the former models we’ve done,” said Mark Kazinec, the High Times Director of Events and Competitions. “It’s open to the public and it’s way more democratized. In the past we’d have 200 judge kits, and we’d hand select through an application process about 20 judges for each category. That’d be friends of friends, OG growers and people who’ve proved themselves in the industry. That was fun but so many people want to be judges, so many people ask us to be judges and we want more feedback from different walks of life. From the OG grower to the soccer mom who’s trading out her glass of wine for a joint at the end of the night. Anybody can be a judge as long as they’re eligible to purchase cannabis in Alaska. So, instead of 200 judge kits, we have 2,000 judge kits.”
High Times is both a magazine and a cannabis brand, and has been a pillar of the marijuana industry since the late 70s. It began hosting cannabis competitions in 1988 in Amsterdam, holding its first in the U.S. in 2010. Kazinec said they introduced the People’s Choice competitions in several states and they hope to make it into an annual event.
High Times partnered with Anchorage’s Enlighten Alaska to collect 110 different product entries from 30 different brands across nine different categories including indica, sativa and hybrid flower, non-infused pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, gummy edibles and non-gummy edibles.
In all, organizers said the competition entries amounted to more than 72,000 grams of cannabis.
On a Tuesday morning, the Enlighten and High Times crews got together to package the kits for Indica flower, collecting 11 one-gram samples into a tie-dye pouch along with a handful of other goodies. Each kit also comes with a zippered tote bag branded with High Times and the purchase also qualifies buyers to pick up a High Times Cannabis Cup backpack once they arrive in Alaska. Organizers hoped to have them in time to go out with the judging kits but global supply chain issues delayed the shipment. The backpacks were expected to arrive by the end of September and people will be able to get them with proof of purchase at retailers.
Enlighten Brand Director Winston Montecillo said it was a great opportunity to collaborate with High Times and other growers around the state and grow the industry by connecting people with products they may not normally have available.
“It’s competitive collaboration,” he said.
The day judging kits go on sale can be a big day, attracting long lines before the doors open. Montecillo says Enlighten planned to make a day of it with an early opening, a DJ and photo booth. Other retailers were planning launch parties as well, and prospective judges can find out more details by contacting the locations listed below.
Asked if he was excited to pick any of the judging kits up himself, Montecillo said that, as cool as the kits looked, he and other Enlighten employees wouldn’t be participating because they didn’t want to skew the results.
The products are packaged into kits for each category and go on sale for between $119 and $279 depending on the category, with kits ranging from six to 21 different products at retailers around the state.
People can start judging Aug. 27 and have until Oct. 9 to complete their judging. A digital awards show will be hosted on Oct. 23.
Participating retailers include:
· Enlighten—2600 Spenard Rd, Anchorage, AK 99503
· Secret Garden—726 E 15th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
· The Tree House—341 Boniface Pkwy Unit D, Anchorage, AK 99504
· Uncle Herb's—6511 Arctic Spur Rd, Anchorage, AK 99518
· Uncle Herb's—360 Boniface Pkwy, Anchorage, AK 99504
· Good Cannabis—356 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks, AK 99701
· GoodSinse—2604 Davis Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99709
· GoodSinse—29 College Rd #8C, Fairbanks, AK 99701
· Nature's Releaf—503 7th Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701
· Tanana Herb Company—1200 Well St, Fairbanks, AK 99701
· Uncle Herb's—1213 Ocean Dr #2, Homer, AK 99603
· Rainforest Cannabis—726 Water St, Ketchikan, AK 99901
· Stoney Moose —127 Stedman St, Ketchikan, AK 99901
· Wildflower—158 Alimaq Dr, Kodiak, AK 99615
· The Tufted Puffin—216 Fourth Ave. Unit #2 Seward, AK 99664
· High3r by Bad Gramm3r—1204 Hyer Spur, Palmer, AK 99645
· The Connoisseur Lounge—226 Evergreen Ave, Palmer, AK 99645
· AKO Farms—1210 Beardslee Wy, Sitka, AK 99835
· High Expedition—13465 E Main St, Talkeetna, AK 99676
· Bad Gramm3r—1150 N Helen Ln, Wasilla, AK 99654
· Green Raven—5320 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK 99654
· Laughing Salmon—173 N Rosie Cir #1, Wasilla, AK 99654