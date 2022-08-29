2022 High Times Cannabis Cup People's Choice Edition Alaska judging kit

The contents of the 2022 High Times' People's Choice Edition Alaska judging kit for Indica flower. It along with eight other judging kits went on sale on Aug. 27, 2022.

 Photo by Matt Buxton

Alaska’s recreational cannabis industry has hosted several competitions in recent years where growers and manufacturers went head-to-head on everything from the best indica flower to the best gummy edible. This year’s High Times Cannabis Cup will put a twist on the formula: The public will be the judges.

The 2022 High Times Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition - Alaska does away with the select judging panel that most other competitions use by packaging samples — a ton more samples — of the competition into judging kits that went on sale to the general public on Aug. 27, giving customers an opportunity to judge a bevy of products spread across several categories.

