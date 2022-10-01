Alaska’s recreational cannabis industry has hosted many competitions in recent years where growers and manufacturers went head-to-head on everything from the best indica flower to the best gummy edible. This year’s High Times Cannabis Cup will put a twist on the formula: The public will be the judges.

The High Times Cannabis Cup Alaska: People’s Choice Edition 2022 does away with the select judging panel that most other competitions use by packaging samples — a ton of samples — of the competition into judging kits that went on sale to the general public on Aug. 27, giving customers an opportunity to judge a bevy of products spread across several categories.

