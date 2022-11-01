This recipe comes from my anonymous Fairbanks-area chef and was adapted from a recipe from Elana’s Pantry. He suggests making an infused and a non-infused pie—and keeping track of which is which—so people can choose for themselves just how big of a slice/dose they want and can still have plenty of pie.
· 15 ounces canned pumpkin puree, or 1 ½ cups roasted pumpkin puree
· ½ cup full fat coconut milk that you infused in your Instant Pot
· ½ cup honey or maple syrup
· ½ teaspoon freshly grated ginger
· ½ teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
· ½ teaspoon freshly ground allspice
· In a food processor combine pumpkin puree and eggs
· Pulse in coconut milk, honey/syrup, spices and salt
· Pour filling into uncooked pie crust
· Bake at 350° for 45 minutes
· Allow to cool then refrigerate for 2 hours to set up