On August 5, 2023, Marcey and Nathan Hurley were married in Salcha. Marcey and Nate have always had cannabis as a part of their lives and relationship; they knew they wanted it to be a part of their special day. In preparation, Nate started growing six plants in his personal grow room, bringing three beautiful ladies into full flower. The strain he chose was B.O.W.S.E.R, wonderfully fragrant and a perfect compliment to the roses in the bridesmaids' bouquets. Marcey and Nathan are so happy and thankful for all the love they’ve received and hope you enjoy these special photos!
Photo credits: The HighTimes Connoisseurs — Rosco and Loraine, Liz Reeves Ramos, and Emily Taylor