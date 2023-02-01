Kimbo Kush is a hybrid cross of Blackberry Kush and Starfighter.
21% - 25% THC
Cultivation - Goldstream Cannabis Annex
Cultivator - Carolyn Dobbs
Photo - Carolyn Dobbs
The Kimbo Kush pictured here is in about its fifth week of flower and is a favorite among smokers. Kimbo Kush is loved for its powerful relaxing effects and its creamy/fruity flavors.
