Cultivation: Good Titrations
Growers: Seth Helton and Kincaid Wilson
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Cultivation: Good Titrations
Growers: Seth Helton and Kincaid Wilson
Description: Mando Blueberry is a brand new strain to Good Titrations' cultivation. Her parenting plants are Mando Cookies X Blueberry. This strain has not been harvested or tested yet, this will be the first crop!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.