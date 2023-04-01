Car Crasher BX1
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 8:18 am
Car Crasher BX1
Grown by Mark Hubbard from his personal grow
Bred by Tsunami Seeds
Tests 27% THC
Indica Hybrid
"Gassy and a hint of Grease monkey for a smell. Very strong odor." - Mark Hubbard
Mark has worked all over Fairbanks in the legal cannabis trade (GoodSinse, Green Life Supply, Alaska Blooms, True Dank), and was a central part of the cannabis legalization movement in Alaska. Mark also breeds new strains and his creations are grown in commercial gardens across the state.
