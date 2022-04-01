Anyone who has visited Denali National Park can probably guess that the Fairbanks cultivation business Polychrome Grass is named after the park’s well-known Polychrome Pass region.
“Several years ago, one of my most favorite bike touring trips was biking into Denali Park. My uncle and I went in together and we spent a night there at Polychrome Pass Point,” owner Natt Navachai said, explaining that a bear in the road brought their progress to a halt, forcing them to sit tight until morning. It was fall, and “We got snowed on at night.”
The next morning, Navachai remembered, “I saw this beautiful mountain right in front of me, and it was Polychrome Mountain.”
When Navachai was preparing to launch his facility, which opened in November of 2019, he was recalling that trip one day and mentioned the name “Polychrome Pass” to his lead grower, Yoshi Nishiyama.
“Yoshi said, ‘Why don’t you call it Polychrome Grass,’” Navachai recalled, “and I said, ‘That sounds really good. I like the ring of that. I like the tune of that.’ So we stuck with it.”
Describing how the word polychrome applies to his plants, he explained that, “we try to bring out the color in our cannabis. We’re trying to be true to the cannabis plant with a background in Alaska.” To achieve this, Navachai said, “Polychrome Grass’s mission is to cultivate natural Alaska cannabis using the living soil method.”
According to Whole Grow, an organic cannabis cultivation consulting firm, “Living Soil is a growing method centered on the microbial life inside the soil.” It’s an organic approach wherein “microorganisms form a soil food web.”
“We try to create a microbiology system into the soil that will feed the plants,” Navachai said, adding that he looks first to nearby sources for his nutrients. “We use local ingredients in our living soil whenever we can: Alaska Salmon meal, pollock bone meal, alfalfa meal, kelp meal, and bee pollen for soil supplements.”
Though now a full-fledged Alaskan, Navachai is originally from Thailand, and he incorporated a bit of East Asian culture into his logo, albeit an art symbol that originated in Japan, not Thailand. The logo is built on a pattern called an Asanoha. As Navachai explained, Asa translates as hemp, and ha as leaf. Hemp is an ancient crop in Japan and the leaf forms the basis for patterns widely seen on kimonos, on holy statues, in architecture, and elsewhere.
“Because it’s related to hemp and has a history in Japan,” Navachai said, “I decided to work with the pattern a little bit and come up with our logo.”
While the logo has roots overseas, the roots of Polychrome Grass cannabis plants are deep in northern soil. “We want to stay true to Alaska as much as we can,” Navachai explained. And as part of that, “We tried to find a name that is unique to Alaska.”
The unique Alaska he evokes with that name is deeply tied to that fall journey in Denali Park. “It was during a shoulder season. There weren’t many tourists going in there and we got to have the whole place to ourselves,” Navachai recalled. “You see the changing seasons. It was special. It was one of the biggest achievements of my life to be bike touring in Denali Park.”