When Kat & Chad Ebenezer, owners of Pine Street Cannabis, decided to open a second store in their home base of Soldotna, they set their sights on bringing their business to the city’s heart.
“I think they got pretty lucky,” manager Brandi Brock explained. “All the other pot shops seem to be on the outskirts of Soldotna or Kenai. Whereas we were able to secure a location right in the middle of downtown. We’re right there.”
For Pine Street Cannabis, it was just one more step for a company that has been growing at a steady pace since being founded in September 2016, when the Ebenezers launched the cultivation side of their business.
“They saw an opportunity to provide quality product locally and decided to give it a shot,” Brock said.
The Ebenezers planned on a vertically integrated business from the outset, with the grow primarily intended to supply their first shop. “They got the license for both, but they were still trying to set up the retail,” Brock said of those early days, adding that the timing was fortuitous since they were able to begin growing before opening their doors to the public. “It worked out. They had product ready by the time their first retail store happened.”
The first Pine Street Cannabis shop opened in April of 2017, and was named for its location. It was originally called 420 Emporium and was a head shop in the front, with the Pine Street Cannabis store set up in an adjacent room. “Eventually they combined the two,” Brock said. The retail was moved into the front and the entire business was brought under the Pine Street name. It was one of the earliest shops to open on the Kenai. “I’ve heard that first year was really busy,” she said. “It had just become legalized. Everybody was excited to check it out.”
Brock joined the company in 2019, bringing with her a strong background in retail management. It was fortuitous timing on her part since the Ebenezers were preparing to expand to their second location. Though new to the business, Brock immediately set her sights on managing the soon-to-open store, and the Ebenezers granted her wish.
Despite having previously managed several other retail establishments, “this is the first actual launch of a brand new store that I’ve done,” Brock said, explaining that she relished the challenge. “Pretty much since the first day we started moving product over, I was here setting stuff up and getting it all ready. It was a very exciting time.”
The downtown shop opened amidst a thriving cluster of small businesses, and Brock said that initially, some of the people walking by would look towards it with disdain. She chalks this up to lingering negativity in some circles regarding legalization. In the near four years since, however, “it has definitely gotten a lot better,” she said. “You can tell people don’t seem to care that much anymore. We don’t get the stink face as much anymore. And we’re definitely seen as part of the business community.”
Pine Street has also proven to be a vital part of the broader community. This became particularly evident a few months after the downtown shop opened, when the coronavirus brought normal life to a halt. “It was definitely interesting, that pandemic year, because almost everything else was closed. It was like a ghost town out there. I do feel like a lot of people that came in 2020 were just relieved to have somewhere they could go, and people they could actually talk to,” Brock said. “It almost seemed like a hub. People were very grateful that we were open and that we could still provide at least a little bit of socialization.”
Not one to be idle, Brock said she was thankful to have a job that wasn’t impacted by the shutdowns, because it kept her busy and helped her maintain contact with others.
“I found it to be a relief,” she said.
Both stores weathered the pandemic, and since life has returned to normal, Brock said, so has traffic in the downtown shop.
“We’ve had a couple of people accidentally come into the store because they thought they were going to the nail salon, and they’ll look around and say, ‘Oh wow, it’s really nice in here.’”
That comfortable environment is another thing the Ebenezers have emphasized in their outlets.
“Interior design is all Kat,” Brock said, explaining that the owners are now updating the look of the original outlet to “make the decorating a little more cohesive between the two stores.” Brock describes the interior decor of both shops as “postmodern industrial.” They have cement floors, offset by brick walls, with black pipe and wood shelving. “It’s comfortable, rustic, yet also a pretty nice slightly above cutting edge design.”
Customer service, employee training, and product ordering are among the things Brock oversees at the downtown location.
“We lean heavily on the customer service and making sure that we’re doing our best to give the customers what they want,” she explained. “Knowing how to work with and talk to different people” is the most important skill in retail, she added, noting that the better one is at listening to others from varied backgrounds, “the easier it is to figure out what those people need, and sell them what they need.”
Brock said her crew has been great, quickly learning what she considers a core component of running a community-focused business.
“Most people come in and they want to have a conversation as well as buying goods and services. A lot of people just want somebody to say hi to and have a friendly conversation with.” Developing this skill, she added, is as important as being good at selling. It’s what brings customers back. “Learn to combine the two.”
Of course, good retail skills can only go so far if customers aren’t finding the products they want. With her retail experience, Brock knows each customer has their own preferences, and therefore, she said, “I try to carry as much as I can possibly fit into the store. Just so there’s something for everybody. We carry a little bit of everything. I don’t like it when people come in and they don’t see what they want.” She said one of her objectives is to offer the best edibles selection in the state.
Also on the shelves is product from Pine Street’s grow side.
“Their cultivation is actually pretty amazing. I feel like every time they come out with a new strain or a new batch of an existing strain, it’s better,” Brock said. “We’ve been focusing a lot on terpene results because high terps are pretty important. Every time we grow a new strain we’re getting higher and higher results.”
At present, she added, the cultivation is mostly focused on keeping up with demand from the two stores, meaning the product is only intermittently available elsewhere. “When we had one it was a lot easier to wholesale, but now we have two stores, so we need most of the product for the stores.”
With summer sweeping across Alaska, and tourism in full swing, Brock and her crew are unlikely to have trouble selling that product.
“A lot of times people will see our sign that says ‘Pine Street Cannabis,’ and they’re like, ‘ooh, cannabis,’ and they stop and check it out,” she said. “It’s pretty neat in the summertime when we get the tourists come in from nonlegal states, just to see their faces, like, ‘Oh look at this place, I can’t believe you guys sell it.’”
For this and other reasons, Brock said in conclusion, “I really love my job. And I love the people I work with.”