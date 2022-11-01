When Dollynda Phelps and her husband Jeff opened their cultivation facility in Kenai, they chose the name Peace Frog Botanicals as a way of paying homage to Dollynda’s father and some of her treasured childhood memories with him.

“When I was a young girl, my Dad and I were very close,” Phelps said. They had a shared fascination for the natural world that surrounded their Southern California home, and spent time exploring. “We would catch all kinds of critters together. We ended up bringing home some tadpoles and watching them grow into frogs. This became an annual spring event, until at one point we had thousands of them in the backyard, and drove the rest of the family nuts!”