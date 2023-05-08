After a lengthy process that dates back to the company’s original license application, Pakalolo Supply company opened the state’s second onsite consumption lounge in Fairbanks this summer, and co-owner Keenan Hollister is looking forward to providing a location to consume cannabis legally in a social atmosphere, and more importantly, to making it a community hub as well.
“We decided we were going to do an onsite consumption cannabis space back in 2014 when we were first getting cannabis legalized,” Hollister explained on a recent Saturday afternoon, as he and his staff were preparing for that night’s soft opening. “We’ve been pushing for onsite consumption to be part of the cannabis legalization effort since then.”
The Pakalolo Cannabis Tasting Room and Coffeeshop is in the large back room of the building where Pakalolo’s retail outlet is located. Styled similarly to a cafe or brew pub, the site offers patrons a lounge atmosphere where they can gather with friends over some cannabis, with food and nonalcoholic beverages on offer as well.
Hollister, who owns Pakalolo with his brother Tyler, said their vision is to create a space similar to those offered by popular local craft brewer Hoodoo Brewing Company, or the trendy downtown bar Goldie’s AK, venues whose owners Hollister counts as friends and respects as businesspersons. It’s their operating models, community-centric and built around creating a warm and welcoming local gathering place and hosting events of interest to patrons, that he hopes to follow.
“We want this place to become an event space and a community space.” Hollister said. The site is open to fundraisers or clubs or group activities that people wish to use it for. “If somebody wants to throw a birthday party, we’ll reserve some tables for them.”
While the primary objective is creating a community space to enjoy cannabis, onsite consumption also provides an important option for customers who might not be able to imbibe in their homes, Hollister said. He mentioned apartments where any sort of smoking is disallowed and government housing where cannabis is barred as examples. He also pointed to tourists who frequent the store in summers looking for legal weed, but lack a place to consume it if they’re staying in a hotel and can’t drive outside of town to a place where there are no laws against public use. “Now we have a place where cannabis consumers can be treated the same as an alcohol consumer. A place where we can meet. Where cannabis consumers can hang out with their friends where it can be social.”
The new lounge functions similarly to a craft brewery, Hollister said. Customers can come in, enjoy a bit of cannabis with their friends, sample what the shop offers up front, decide what strain or item they like best, and perhaps pick some up at the counter on their way out the door. “That happens at the brewery scene all over the state, and we’re really excited to enter that same customer-facing model.” And similarly to brew pub and distillery tasting rooms, individual consumption is capped, so patrons can get pleasantly buzzed, but no one will get so wasted that they might make it uncomfortable for others.
For Hollister, it’s about more than just selling cannabis. Since opening in 2016, he said, many loyal customers have become friends, and he wants to build on those interpersonal connections. He likened the shop to an alcohol package store, where customers come in and purchase products and then might chat for a few minutes, but leave to consume elsewhere. With the cafe he can spend more time with them, and when they sample products, he can get immediate feedback on quality.
The tasting room offers a wide range of smokable cannabis in varied forms, and in keeping with their support for other local businesses, provides edibles including chocolates from Arctic Bakery, and drinks such as cannabis mocktails from Tundra Brewing. The community-centric business model extends to non-cannabis items available for purchase as well. Food Factory is supplying sandwiches and other snacks and might test market new menu ideas at Pakalolo. Ursa Major Distilling is producing a nonalcoholic craft mocktail exclusively to the cafe. And coffee and espresso are being provided by North Pole Coffee Roasters. They’re also getting non-infused baked goods from Marlo’s and Oishi Kitchen, and kombucha from Mama Bear’s. “All of these businesses are within a couple miles of us,” Hollister said, adding that providing their goods not only saves him the headaches of running a kitchen, he’s also able to “showcase our friends’ businesses.”
It’s this local focus that the Hollister brothers, lifelong Fairbanks residents, want to emphasize, both with their support for other businesses, as well as the atmosphere they want to offer to customers. Hollister said he hopes clubs and community groups will take advantage of the space to hold gatherings. He and his brother want to “invite the community in and let them use the space how they want to. And it gives us an opportunity to showcase the thing that we do best, which is grow cannabis.”
The cafe will also be hosting a number of events, including a screening of the independent film “The Year of the Dog” in June, with its co-director, North Pole High School grad Robert Grabow on hand, and an acoustic show by the band Kash’d Out the night before their scheduled August appearance at the Boatel. One corner of the room is set up with extra lighting and can accommodate a stage for comedians and musicians to perform.
It’s been a long road just getting to the point of opening the lounge’s doors. The Hollisters included the consumption space in their first permit application after legalization. When the Alaska Marijuana & Alcohol Control Office famously issued the state’s first retail license to Pakalolo, the consumption room was approved, but then it was put on hold while regulations for such establishments were hammered out.
After the hurdle of legalization was passed, Hollister recalled, he and his brother were among the many who testified at countless public meetings seeking to get onsite consumption authorized. “It’s been the number one thing that the cannabis industry has been asking for since day one,” he said.
AMCO established procedures for lounges and cafes and began accepting license applications in 2019, but other factors slowed Pakalolo’s entry into that part of the growing cannabis market. They had just embarked on an expansion of their grow operation and were unable to focus the needed resources on a consumption room at the time. Then the pandemic hit, putting any such plans on indefinite hold. Meanwhile, owing to understaffing and a significant backlog of applications and other business to attend to, the permitting process at AMCO churned slowly.
The Hollisters had to submit a change of premises diagram with their application since the back room had been designated for packaging during the years since the shop opened. They could do some structural work including bathroom and electrical upgrades, but they couldn’t seriously remodel the space until the permit was approved with a new location in the building for packaging, and the room cleared for public entry.
Approval came in September, and the crew at Pakalolo spent nine months preparing the space and themselves for this new venture. “It’s been kind of cool to see it go from a vision in my head, and conversations with me and my brother, over joints usually, about what we want to do in here,” Hollister said. He added that they received tremendous help designing and constructing the space from Craig Fowler, a contractor who works full time for Pakalolo. “He took a stoned idea and turned it into a reality.”
That idea got put to the test when the Pakalolo Cannabis Tasting Room and Coffeeshop held a soft opening in early May. Speaking by phone the next morning, Hollister said “we had people in here the entire evening,” and added that “the response was overwhelmingly positive.”
He said the night was in keeping with his vision for what he hopes will become a popular local hangout joint. “Overall I think it went really well. We learned a lot and I think that the community was really excited to be welcomed into the space.”