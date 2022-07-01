This legislative session brought both good and bad news for marijuana-related legislation.
On the one hand, the Legislature’s attitude towards marijuana has warmed considerably since legalization, with once-skeptical legislators lending their support to a pair of measures that would create a task force to generate reforms for the industry and seal records of past minor marijuana convictions.
On the other hand, it’s still the Alaska Legislature and even support from the right people doesn’t mean legislation won’t get lost in end-of-session rush.
That was what happened to House Bill 246, which would limit access to records of minor marijuana convictions that occurred before legalization, and House Bill 289, which would have created a marijuana industry task force charged with reviewing the needs of the industry and proposing legislative reforms on taxation and other issues to future legislators.
Both measures reached the Senate Finance Committee — the final major step before reaching a full vote in the Senate — and were scheduled to be heard on the 119th day of the 121-day legislative session. That hearing was canceled, though, to make way for other must-pass legislation and the measures were never revived as the hours ticked away.
It’s a familiar fate for the marijuana convictions legislation, which has reached the Senate Finance Committee once before. The marijuana industry task force legislation was new this year.
A person familiar with the situation said the end of the legislation was a casualty of the end-of-session rush where time is running out to get everything done, and not about any strong opposition to moving cannabis-related legislation.
While it’s a disappointing outcome for session, especially because it leaves the industry without the resources and institutional knowledge that would’ve been made available through an Alaska Marijuana Industry Task Force, the session still saw a solid shift in attitude toward supporting the marijuana industry, including from several Republicans.
"The current tax structure is creating instability in this industry," said Anchorage Republican Rep. David Nelson during the debate on the task force bill, which passed the House on a 33-5 vote in early May. "The vote we're having right now is to ensure Alaska businesses have fertile ground to grow in upcoming years."
As the Legislature saw with the rewrite of Alaska’s alcohol tax laws — a process that started in 2016 and didn’t finally pass until this year — some of these things take considerable time and effort. There’s always next session.
The Legislature also confirmed all three appointees to the Marijuana Control Board — Ely Cyrus of Kiana to the rural public seat, Eliza Muse of Anchorage to the public health seat and Bruce Schulte of Anchorage to the public seat. Muse had faced some concern early in the appointment process because of her work with the state’s marijuana education program and whether she’d approach regulation of the industry with an open mind. After some early contention, those concerns were put to rest and her confirmation was approved without opposition.