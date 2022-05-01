Erik Altieri, executive director of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) praised Young in a statement posted to the organization's website March 21.
“Congressman Young was a passionate supporter of ending America’s failed marijuana prohibition and implementing a legalization policy based on individual liberty. As the longest-serving member of the House, a near-permanent fixture in the Republican Party for decades, and as a stalwart member of the Cannabis Caucus, his leadership on this issue helped move the ball down the field and demonstrated to his conservative colleagues that marijuana law reform wasn’t an issue to be confined to the liberal side of Congress, but that it is a position firmly rooted in the stated principles of the GOP: personal freedom, limited government, and fiscal responsibility. His leadership and candor will be missed in the ongoing fight for marijuana justice, but when our disastrous marijuana policies are finally relegated to the waste bin of history, he will have played a significant role in that societal transformation.