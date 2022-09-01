As just the second cannabis business in Nome, Nome Grown LLC was somewhat of an experiment when the store opened in March of 2017. The experiment proved successful, as the business has steadily grown over the past five years and continues to gain popularity and customers, said Greg Smith, who owns the business with his wife, Dora Ahwinona. With a customer-focused approach, Smith seeks to help Nomeites consume responsibly.

Smith explained that he treats the cannabis business “like any other business, because that is what it is.” The goal of Nome Grown, as of any business, is to “bring the best product” to his customer base. Nome Grown offers a variety of products from Alaskan vendors, as well as its own strains. True to its name, Nome Grown also grows some of its own products: The business has the only licensed cannabis cultivation facility in the entire area of Western Alaska.

