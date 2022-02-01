I’ve been involved with the legal cannabis industry in Alaska since the beginning, but it has developed so quickly I’ve lost touch with the bigger picture: Whether it is still growing, whether the growth has been healthy, and whether there is still room for new businesses, whether the industry has been a net positive for the state. I’ve been sometime participant in the formal and informal industry since the seminal 1975 landmark State Supreme Court decision in Ravin. Irwin Ravin was a friend at UAF. I remember when he got arrested for having cannabis in his car and followed his court case through the superior and supreme court arguments and the unanimous ruling in Alaska v. Ravin. I participated in the failed 2004 initiative to lessen the legal restrictions on cannabis, and again in the successful 2014 effort establishing a new legal industry.
Being a small family grower, I’ve followed this far-flung new enterprise from the periphery — from the second balcony, the cheap seats. In the last five years cannabis outposts have emerged from Kotzebue to Ketchikan with one locality, the Anchorage suburb, Spenard having 12 cannabis retailers; you can visit five or six in a 15-minute walk. (With a nod to Spenard’s proclivities there are 18 massage parlors.) According to a recent survey by Politico, Alaska has the highest concentration of cannabis retailers in the county with one for every 2700 residents older than 21. Oregon is the next highest with one shop per 3130. Since the 2014 Initiative, Alaskans have seen a new industry unleashed, as if freed from a wound spring. As the state persists in its near decade long economic recession, we should recognize a new industry’s success.
Last year Alaska’s 243 licensed growers produced and sold 58,000 pounds of cannabis. The state collected nearly $29 million in direct taxes. While not at the level of oil taxes, that’s not, as they say, chopped liver. Those millions came from growers who pay all taxes, starting with a $50 per ounce tax for top grade flower. This substantial and indiscriminate tax is based on the product’s weight, not its value. (This currently imposes a 25% to 30% gross tax on growers, before the high costs of production and sales are considered.) Nonetheless, while being taxed at a far, far higher rate than any other industry in Alaska, legal cannabis has managed to develop. Last year growers sold their product to the 149 retail stores and 49 processors for an estimated wholesale value of $104 million. In turn, this generated roughly $300 million in retail sales, sufficient to support 3500 Alaskan families.
When voters in 2014 opted for cannabis legalization, they did so for four leading reasons: One, the public’s propagandized view of the dangers of pot caught up with reality. 2000 years of safe human use, a disastrous drug war, along with hundreds of modern scientific studies finally tipped the balance in favor of controlled legalization; Two, voters favored the sale restriction to those over 21, directly addressing the known danger of cannabis on developing brains; Third, The entire legal supply would be tested within an inch of its life for contaminants; Fourth, The computer tracing of the pot supply from seed to sale would deter diversion to a black market entirely unconcerned about reasons one through three. Now that the industry is, by and large thriving, it would be a harmful embarrassment to see it devolve and dissipate due to mismanagement or lax oversight.
The road to cannabis legalization did not begin with the 2014 initiative but many years before. The path was laid in the 1975 supreme court ruling in State of Alaska v. Ravin, written by Chief Justice Jay Rabinowitz, a cherished Fairbanks neighbor, which was entirely based on the state’s 1972 privacy amendment to Alaska’s constitution:
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses and other property, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.
The amendment was written by Gov. Bill Egan’s recently passed Attorney General John Havelock, it is an elegant, simple, and far-reaching sentence. It was unique among the fifty states, enshrining expressly and unambiguously in the constitution an inviolable right to privacy for all Alaskans.
The ruling led to the personal right to grow and possess cannabis in Alaska free from government intrusion. But it was fought bitterly for years by prohibitionists. Ending cannabis prohibition has been a long conflict involving immense sacrifice by individuals, families, and communities, and many needless deaths. It’s clear that without Ravin and the 39 years of relaxed cannabis laws it allowed, a conservative state like Alaska would not have followed the more liberal states like Oregon and Colorado to become the third state to embrace legalization. Five years from the first legal sale, cracks and weaknesses are showing in our shiny new industry. A looming threat from cannabis prohibitionists is quietly hiding behind the current push for a new constitutional convention, which Alaskans vote on every ten years. If our settled and highly regarded Constitution is opened to revision our Privacy Clause could be revoked. This would undermine not only the cannabis industry but also endanger other fundamental rights we’ve long taken for granted.
After five years of industry growth, the growers, both large and small are failing at a worrying rate. The wholesale prices in the first years were sufficient to pay for the dizzying array of costs of growing a plant demanding high levels of artificial light, heat, and fresh air, in a near sterile environment, all while preventing the neighbors from complaining about the odor. Now, expanding supply and intense price competition is conspiring to reduce profits to zero or below. Forty-six, or 20% of growers, owe the state $1.8 million in unpaid taxes. Of those, 10 have retired their licenses and 14 are still active. A high failure rate is troubling as each unpaid tax debt indicates another business in trouble.
The wild proliferation of retail outlets in our population centers threatens livelihoods and investments. According to our strict rules on cannabis business ownership, those investments come almost entirely from Alaskan’s personal savings, home mortgages, college funds, and Aunt Tilly’s knitting basket, not faceless equity funds. The importance of buying locally and keeping money flowing through our economy is brightly spotlighted in our cannabis industry: Virtually everything in the shops is created by our neighbors. Whether good or bad, the industry has been conceived and created in Alaska using our own experience and resources.
Look no farther than California to see a failing cannabis industry, with a regulatory environment apparently conceived by the lottery winners in a contest called Be A Bureaucrat For A Day. Up to three-quarters of pot sold in California now comes from black-market suppliers, while those who chose to follow the law are quickly going bankrupt. The current penalty for growing commercial amounts of pot illegally is a laughable $500 fine, assuring California’s middle and high schoolers a large, untraced, and untested cannabis supply. The mess in the California market is due to the burden of high taxes at every level, and a maddening thicket of regulations more suited to locating a neighborhood commercial animal feedlot.
The Alaska cannabis market is nowhere near as dysfunctional; careful crafting of statute by our legislature and intelligent oversight by the Marijuana Control Board have avoided most stupid errors but growing tremors in the marketplace have become too great to ignore. With the current 25%-30% gross tax on sales from legal growers, in a few more years, only a few smart and/or well-heeled independents will remain. The majority will be gone, and their investments wasted.
Retailers who vertically integrate, those who grow, produce, and sell, is now, or soon will be, the only viable formula, leaving those growers who faithfully followed the rules out in the cold. But the retailers are not a particularly happy bunch either. Alaska’s 149 cannabis retailers are allowed to deduct expenses on their federal taxes on only those directly related to the cost of THC bearing products. Deducting the cost of electricity, rent or any other business expense is not allowed, whether the business is operating in the red or not. If they buy a pound of pot for $3000, and sell it for $5000, they owe taxes on the entire $2000 margin. This unique and harsh form of taxation is a built-in penalty for selling a product federally disfavored. Last year the U. S. Supreme Court ruled that a money losing cannabis retailer in California owed income taxes based wholly on the entire difference between the wholesale price of pot for what it sold for at retail, regardless of the expenses of running a storefront. Ouch!
However, stores may deduct the cost of self-grown cannabis giving them a necessary means to deduct business expenses. Here’s the kicker—stores may charge themselves whatever price for the pot they grow they think will pass IRS scrutiny. This means that if they buy cannabis from independent growers, they buy from competitors. Most independent growers now sell between $2200 to $3000 per pound. Retail stores both growing and selling can charge (themselves) much more. This vertical integration offers a lifeline tax deduction which significantly reduces a retailer’s federal tax liability. On top of their growing expenses, they also may deduct the $800 per pound state tax, giving them significant bottom line tax relief. Growers may deduct the high cost of growing, along with high state taxes, but are forced to sell at whatever the market will bear– while seeing an ever-diminishing wholesale price. With significant price reduction, coupled with more retailers choosing to grow their own, the black-market is becoming more alluring to growers than it would be in a divided marketplace where growers grow, and shop owners sell.
These forces are leading growers into the retail business, and retailers into the growing business. The movement of those seeking state licenses to expand their businesses to expand their base and cover their losses is now becoming exponential: Rather than 12 pot stores in Spenard, there might be 40, all producing their own products and fighting for market share in a small population state losing population every year. This trend will concentrate the industry in ever fewer hands, the opposite of the ideal; small business spreading the benefits beyond a few dominate players.
Along with these industrywide dislocations and tensions, a very large threat comes from Washington. Both houses of Congress are considering legalizing, or re-scheduling cannabis, which may force an unfettered national marketplace. If done badly, (which is expected from Congress), local control and the preservation of jobs and profits, won’t be able to be maintained. For those who choose to work in a nationalized industry, their paychecks will be issued by Chase-Manhattan Bank, not received in a cash envelope from a local boss. With billion-dollar cannabis mergers increasingly common in bigger states, our locally managed new industry could quickly become a receding success. However, there are a few actions we can take to help prepare for this and other looming threats.
Recommendations for the Industry. (Caution: Legal Nerd Warning.)
A few years back pot farmers in Oregon produced pot greatly exceeding the needs of their market. They had two million pounds in surplus, enough to supply the Alaska market for 34 years. If this excess were unleashed in a nationwide marketplace, most local markets would become economic bloodbaths. The 10th Amendment Commerce Clause in the U.S. Constitution enforces a strict nationwide marketplace with little regard to local concerns. If a person made a dozen wooden toys to sell to the parents of the kids on the block, the full weight of commercial law and regulation applies, as if selling nationally. But there is a single prominent exception to the 10th Amendment.
With the repeal of Alcohol Prohibition, the 21st Amendment carved out a local option, allowing Utah to limit alcohol sales to state owned outlets, and California to permit sales in grocery stores. The 21st Amendment created a three-tier system for liquor sales, producer, distributor, and retailer. Congress believed this system would help prevent minors from consuming, while positioning states to collect taxes through distributors. In most states liquor distributors have since become so powerful they essentially control access to the alcohol marketplace, while enjoying relief from the normal restraints of the Commerce Clause. As Alaska prepares for eventual national legalization it should consider preparing a similar three-tier system for cannabis, in advance of potentially heavy-handed congressional action. Overwhelming political pressure is bent towards allowing the billionaire class to grow and sell nationally, without local control. As a state, we should have something to say about that.
To prevent Alaska from making the same mistakes as California and driving the industry to failure, it should consider lessening the tax burden, and reduce the large dollar gap between legal and black-market sales. As Alaska’s $800 a pound tax is cast in statute, the legislature controls any changes. Getting the attention of the legislature is always an uphill climb and in the middle of a pandemic with an unruly and unpredictable administration, any legislative tax relief for the industry is probably not possible.
There is a non-legislative path that has already given the industry meaningful relief, and it should be used once more. The Alaska Department of Revenue expanded the original two taxable categories found in statute, flower at $50 per ounce, and trim at $15 per ounce, and added a third, immature flower, taxed at $25 per ounce. This change has already aided many growers by giving them a tax break for selling less than wildly potent museum quality buds. Now, 38% of all flower sales are taxed at the new $25 per ounce rate, saving the industry and consumers millions per year.
The Department of Revenue instituted the new tax category when distress in the industry was evident: A third of all growers were behind on their taxes. Not only do growers pay interest on unpaid state taxes it is compounded monthly, along with any outstanding fines. Since a successful small grower in a double car garage may owe the state $30,000 a month, getting a few months behind is quickly fatal, with bankruptcy offering no relief; unpaid taxes can hound the errant grower till death. Recently a large growing business owing the state some $700,000 was criminally indicted. (So, you’re considering the pot business, eh?)
The Department of Revenue should consider introducing a new tax category for lower and mid- quality cannabis testing less than 20% THC. It’s easy to verify because IT IS TESTED! The only product now selling profitably is kick-ass, impossibly potent pot. It has become a high stakes arms race in the industry with an increasing number of growers competing in a finite market. As many highly regarded cannabis strains test lower than 20%, the tax system should reflect that lower potency flower cannot now be grown and sold at a reasonable profit. If the tax categories were adjusted, retail rates to consumers would immediately fall and be increasingly competitive with product from underground growers, who pay no taxes at all. If the Dept. of Revenue were to assign the Immature Flower rate of $25 per ounce to product testing lower than 20% THC, and bump the lower quality Immature Flower rate to, say, from $25 to $18 per ounce, then the tax burden would be substantially reduced, and growers would be less fearful of their labor and investment being wasted. For retailers, the wholesale price they pay for product would fall lessening the urgency to start growing their own. The $15 per ounce tax on trim is legislatively mandated, so it cannot be changed.
It’s been a very successful five years, and many have benefitted from cannabis legalization. The police and jails spend almost nothing on pot busts, (the number of arrests for possession has gone to nearly zero), and the overblown fears the drug warriors raised in opposition to the 2014 Marijuana initiative have not come to pass. One threat was that “Big Marijuana” would dupe Alaska voters with piles of “Outside money” and dominate a new industry leaving Alaska nothing but entrails. What the naysayers didn’t foresee was that a sketchy applicant for an Alaska cannabis license must endure withering questions from the Marijuana Control Board. This is not to claim that we have eliminated carpetbaggers from “outside” obtaining cannabis licenses, but we have booted the more egregious.
One plus, not to be overlooked, is that the industry has offered hundreds of (mostly) young Alaskans the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of business, from the trenches: How to navigate a marketplace, how to work within a body of strict regulation, how live with both prosperity and failure.
As Alaska prepares for potential rapid change through an imposed national cannabis marketplace, I remind myself that this new industry is probably as well prepared for the onslaught of powerful moneyed interests as the villagers of Point Hope were in the last century, in 1958. As related by Alaskan author Dan O’Neil in his great book, "The Firecracker Boys," the father of the H-bomb, Edward Teller, and his nuclear cowboys wanted to blast a new ice-free harbor with six hydrogen bombs. The Atomic Energy Commission met with village elders trying to sell the idea of a great future with a new nuclear harbor but, pointedly, failed to mention the considerable danger to their entire ecosystem.
This small Alaska village was more prepared for the meeting than the atomic technocrats expected. At the time, there were only three or four portable audio tape recorders in the whole territory, but Point Hope had one, and they recorded the entire misleading presentation. That recording started the long, painful, and ultimately successful process of Alaska standing up for itself against immensely powerful national interests while saving a large swath of northwest Alaska from deadly levels of radioactivity. So, Alaska, as we head toward an uncertain economic future, whether it be in oil, fisheries, timber, tourism, or cannabis, be more like Point Hope.
Don’t forget to tip your budtender.