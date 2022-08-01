When Maureen and Pete Eberhardt opened MoMo’s Bakery in 2017, they found their company name in Maureen’s first name.
“For a nickname, I don’t know why, people call you Mo,” Maureen said of those who share her name. Family and friends routinely call her this, she added, saying that “one of my best friends still calls me Momo. And my nephew Logan always called me Auntie Momo.”
Since it’s the name so many have known her by, Eberhardt said, “when we decided to go forward with this edible place, I just thought, that’s such a great name,” adding, “I almost called it Auntie MoMo’s, but just called it MoMo’s.” Eberhardt said it was her decision to capitalize booth Ms in the name in order to give it added oomph.
MoMo’s was the second edibles manufacturer in Alaska, and for a short time the only one, which Eberhardt said kept her company busy. Sales were undoubtedly bolstered by the spare yet immediately eye-catching label that visually jumps out from display cases.
“Our graphics were by a guy named Nick Raffuse. He’s a friend of my daughter’s,” Eberhardt said. Raffuse started with a muted yellow background, then wrote the company name in an energetic font that is softened by the tone of blue he chose. The result is bold, yet uncluttered.“We had wanted an old looking label, a back in the sixties or seventies type deal,” Eberhardt added. “So he came up with that, and we loved it and went forward from there.”
“It’s worked really well,” Eberhardt said of their name and logo choices. She noted that MoMo’s is an easy word to remember and say, even when someone is baked on baked goods. “We were laughing one night that it’s a word you could probably get out no matter how stoned you are.”
She chuckled and, briefly parroting the vocal mannerisms of someone slowly melting into their couch, added, “give me some MoMo’s.”
David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor at editor@alaskacannabist.com.