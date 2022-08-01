Pete and Maureen Everhardt own Momo's Bakery

Pete and Maureen Eberhardt opened Momo's Bakery in early 2017, making them one of the first marijuana edible companies on the market in Alaska. In those early months they were slammed with keeping up with demand, but have welcomed more competititon as they focus on high-quality edibles.

When Maureen and Pete Eberhardt opened MoMo’s Bakery in 2017, they found their company name in Maureen’s first name.

“For a nickname, I don’t know why, people call you Mo,” Maureen said of those who share her name. Family and friends routinely call her this, she added, saying that “one of my best friends still calls me Momo. And my nephew Logan always called me Auntie Momo.”

