Austin Hodge
Why did you decide to become a budtender?
I’ve loved and believed in marijuana since I started smoking as a kid. It’s helped me in so many ways. I love helping others find something that helps them.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Helping customers.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
I’ve learned more about terpenes and how to better help customers.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
I ask them what they are looking for — pain relief, sleep aid — then go from there.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Staying up to date with all the new information that comes out every day.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Helping a customer named Susan Carroll with finding out she really enjoys limonene. She was so pleased she became a budtender here herself.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Hashade Shooters.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Since 2015. I’m from Florida.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Tommy Chong.
What are your interests outside of work?
Hiking, camping, mainly outdoors type things.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Best job I’ve had. I’ve done a lot of different jobs, and this is the most rewarding one I’ve had the chance to do.
Isiah Nickoli
Why did you decide to become a budtender?
I was working at Smokin’ Deals, Fairbanks, and I met a lot of people in the industry. When (owner) Rich (Barnes) announced the new store, I knew it was a perfect opportunity.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
It’s definitely the customers. They always bring good vibes. And it’s interesting meeting so many people from different walks of life.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Staying meticulous with product tracking and stepping into a management position was definitely a learning curve.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
I ask them, what kind of effect are you looking for. Also, I try recommending medium to mellow products. I know sometimes after a tolerance break it can be overwhelming. But the sale really counts on the initial conversation.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Some tasks become tedious, like packaging pre-rolls, or data entry. But it definitely helps having coworkers alongside and keeping spirits high.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Before we did our first order, I was tasked to get in contact with cultivators, which is when I discovered LeafLink. I had to pull some investigative work on AMCO’s webpage to get any contact info. One thing everyone I called said was, “Be prepared for a learning curve.”
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
I love staying up to date with our flower selection, but man I keep on the Hashades. They’re always a great high.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
I spent some time in Washington. But I’m locally grown in the Golden Heart City.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
I have a whole fantasy smoke circle, but if I had to pick one, it would be Kai Straw. I’m a huge music geek, and some of his stuff hits deep. I feel like it would be an interesting session.
What are your interests outside of work?
I like to dabble with some string instruments. And I like to cook...sometimes. Maybe I just like to eat.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Initially getting your handler’s permit might seem daunting, but after getting it, it really opens up opportunities, so the sooner the better.
Any further information you would like to add?
If Kai Straw actually saw this and performed in Fairbanks, I would be delirious. So everyone blow this up please!!