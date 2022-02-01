The Connoisseur Lounge in Palmer
Budtender: Mark McChristy
Why did you decide to become a budtender?
I first started out in the cultivation area and learned about the growing side of the industry. I still trim every now and then. I felt the retail side offered another challenge for me. Being able to have first-hand experience with some of the strains is a plus.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Bringing knowledge to the consumer about many of our products. Having the customer return having found the experience they were seeking. I love to see a bad day turn into a great one for our family of customers.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
I found out that I was more than just a person who gets you the “weed.” I found out fast that at many times we are a counselor, friend, and shoulder to cry on at times.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
I will always recommend they try a lower percentage gummy or maybe even a half gram preroll and have them just take a few hits and wait a few before venturing on.. We all know how that “creeper weed” can get you.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Hearing of some of the challenges that some of our vets and cancer patients have to go through with the doctors. Some of the doctors will not help them if they use THC products and I find that very hard to understand. I hope we can change the stigma one day.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Seeing one of my customers who has a very rare form of cancer walk in and tell me he has been able to eat and sleep. Having our vets see results in many issues they have to deal with day in and day out.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
My personal favorite product that we currently sell would have to be our Super Glue. It’s a great relaxing smoke for me after work. It allows me to not only relax, but I am able to still get my laundry done and my dinner made.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where? I have been in Alaska for 5 years. I am a transplant from the great state of Texas. I am very thankful for my time here in Alaska and meeting all the great people I have. So many great people in the industry and folks outside the industry.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why? I would love to share a joint, not a bowl, with physicist Michio Kaku. Get baked and talk about Super Novas and neutron stars.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them? I would urge them to go find a grow and learn that part. Trim for a little bit and you will learn to love the people growing the product and you will learn so much of the product you are wanting to sell.
Budtender: John Carpenter
Why did you decide to become a budtender? I have a passion for cannabis and the health and recreational benefits it brings to us. I'd retired and wanted something that was fun and a ground floor experience. Legalization of recreational cannabis gave me both.
What’s your favorite part of the job? I've gotta say it's the clients. No two days are alike and everyday I get to interface with like minded clients. People are awesome!
What sort of things have you learned on the job? Assume nothing. Many of our clients are older and many are past retirement but they still enjoy cannabis for both recreation and health benefits such as pain relief. I'm also impressed by the State of Alaska's tracking system that successfully follows every plant from seed to sale. That, and maintaining compliance to the States' rules and regulations are the biggest learning curve.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away? Again, assume nothing. Motivations to consume cannabis vary from person to person and day to day. I ask a lot of questions like what experience are you looking to create? Are you using cannabis to help with a health issue? How do you enjoy consuming cannabis - preroll, vape, bong, edible, tincture, transdermal? What is your experience with edibles? How would you rate your tolerance? And so forth. I urge them to start small and slow - especially if they've been away from it for a while.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job? Steering younger customers away from the THC percentage trap towards the entourage effect created by terpenes. Many of them can get a better, longer high by experimenting with a lower THC strain that has great terps. Jack Herer is a great example. Typically it is not super high in THC but the terpene profile and the curated genetics give a predictable, reliable effect that exceeds many higher THC strains.
What’s your most memorable job experience? I recently spoke with a customer who shared she'd lost her diabetic boyfriend a couple months ago to COVID. She told me she couldn't sleep well and had tearful outbursts for the last two months. She just wanted something to help her through the grieving process. She came in because her friend had shared a Connoisseur Lounge strain with her and she got the help she needed from it. She came to us to buy more and shared her story.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell? That's an easy one: Sugar Cookies Flower. It's a powerhouse Indica that reliably delivers both a head and body high and always leaves you relaxed and wanting more. It never disappoints.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where? I've been here just over five years, moving up from Roswell, Georgia, a bedroom community north of Atlanta, Georgia (not to be confused with the Roswell, NM of flying saucer fame).
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why? Well, this question did not say the person had to be currently alive, so I picked Mother Teresa. I'd like to know what she told herself every day that kept her motivated to get up and go out to help people who had no chance of escaping the squalor and disease of Calcutta's slums.
What are your interests outside of work? My family, including my seven year old grandson, keeps me busy and I love that. I like to geek out on cannabis at home, looking for great terpene profiles and strain histories. When I'm not doing either of those, I'm fascinated by psychology and how it influences our relationships and choices.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them? I'd tell them three things. One, if cannabis is your passion, RUN towards it. If not, do something else. The world is already too full of people just looking for a paycheck. Two, network relentlessly. It's not who you know, it's who knows you. Meet people in the industry, have lunch or a drink with them. If you're lucky, share a preroll. Pick their brain. Three, build your cannabis knowledge base. Know what you are talking about when it comes to cannabis. You'll be a better budtender when you get a position and can enrich your customer's lives with that brainpower.
Budtender: Jill Bruley
Why did you decide to become a budtender?
I wanted to learn more about cannabis and understand how terpenes affect the body and mind.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Loving on people and seeing them just as they are. I am very passionate about people. How they live, what is on their mind. I am always a positive force and I am happy to lend an ear.
What sort of things have you learned on the job? I have had the opportunity to learn all about the structure of cannabis. The terpenes and what they do, and how to properly grow cannabis. It has been a learning curve, but I have absolutely enjoyed every second of it.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
I would tell them slow and steady wins the race. I would start out with a preroll or some flower that isn’t too potent, but has a good flavor and terpene profile. Or, if they like edibles, start out with something tasty that isn’t super heavy.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
The biggest challenge in my job would most likely be holding back some of my energy. I get so excited, especially when people come in and have never been to the Connoisseur Lounge or have never consumed cannabis. I take a deep breath and slowly explain what the industry is about.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
When a customer was so happy with the way her experience was that she felt led to come back later in the day and sing for our crew as a sort of way to say thank you.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell? Our Snowcapped Romance Flower that is cultivated by the Connoisseur. It is definitely a hot commodity, as it should be with how wonderful the effects are.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where? I have been in Alaska for 17 years and it is definitely home. I love my small town of Palmer.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why? I have one person that I would like to share a bowl with. She was only famous to me, and that would be my mom. She passed away when I was 16. Even though I knew her well, I still have so many questions to ask.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them? I would urge them to do so. Being in the cannabis industry has definitely opened up my worldview. It is an industry like none other. In this industry I have a shoulder to cry on and an ear to listen to and my heart is in the right place. So, if someone whats to help others on their personal journey in the cannabis industry, I think that is fantastic.