Dani Ross and Raylie Maier

GOOD Cannabis

Fairbanks

Why did you decide to become a budtender?

Ross:When I moved here, I knew I wanted to work in the cannabis industry. I truly believe it can help people, and that’s what I want to be a part of.

Maier: Because I have always had a passion for marijuana and all the products you can make with it.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

Ross: I love recommending products to people, and they come back in and tell me they loved them. It makes me so happy!

Maier: Helping some of the older clients.

What sort of things have you learned on the job?

Ross: I’ve learned a little more of the science behind cannabis, and it’s helped me so much in my budtending.

Maier: I have learned about all the different terpenes and what they are good for.

How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?

Ross: I like to ask what they want from their experience, and tell them to go slow, but try different things, because you never know what you’re going to like.

Maier: I always tell them to take it easy. You can find weed anywhere. Nobody wants to be a couch potato all day.

What’s the biggest challenge in your job?

Ross: The biggest challenge was in the beginning. I was coming from a state where weed isn’t fully legal, so I didn’t know what I was “technically” allowed to say.

Maier: Making sure to stay under the legal limit when selling multiple forms of THC product. Vapes, concentrates, flower, edibles.

What’s your most memorable job experience?

Ross: I met someone from my hometown in the store. He flew home and came back in and brought food from our hometown! I love making connections with our customers.

Maier: Working for and with the best people I know.

What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?

Ross: I love our vape carts. Especially the Orange Cream Cake.

Maier: Any kind of super chunky, clear, terpy sugar wax.

How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?

Ross: I moved here from Ohio a little less than nine months ago. It’s been a wild first Alaskan winter.

Maier: I was raised off and on between here and Salem, Oregon. I moved back four years ago permanently.

If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?

Ross: Matthew Lillard, definitely. He’s so funny, and I feel like he would just make me crack up.

Maier: Morgan Freeman, because I would literally think I was in a documentary high as a kite.

What are your interests outside of work?

Ross: I love to bake deserts. And I know it’s nerdy, but I love Dungeons & Dragons.

Maier: I enjoy a lot of outside activities and anything artistic.

If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?

Ross: It’s definitely a high energy job that lets you share your passion and connect with people. 10/10 recommend!

Maier: That it is an amazing, fast pace, high energy job. You meet lots of great people that really enjoy the marijuana industry and what it has to offer.

