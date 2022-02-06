Dani Ross and Raylie Maier
GOOD Cannabis
Fairbanks
Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Ross:When I moved here, I knew I wanted to work in the cannabis industry. I truly believe it can help people, and that’s what I want to be a part of.
Maier: Because I have always had a passion for marijuana and all the products you can make with it.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Ross: I love recommending products to people, and they come back in and tell me they loved them. It makes me so happy!
Maier: Helping some of the older clients.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Ross: I’ve learned a little more of the science behind cannabis, and it’s helped me so much in my budtending.
Maier: I have learned about all the different terpenes and what they are good for.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Ross: I like to ask what they want from their experience, and tell them to go slow, but try different things, because you never know what you’re going to like.
Maier: I always tell them to take it easy. You can find weed anywhere. Nobody wants to be a couch potato all day.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Ross: The biggest challenge was in the beginning. I was coming from a state where weed isn’t fully legal, so I didn’t know what I was “technically” allowed to say.
Maier: Making sure to stay under the legal limit when selling multiple forms of THC product. Vapes, concentrates, flower, edibles.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Ross: I met someone from my hometown in the store. He flew home and came back in and brought food from our hometown! I love making connections with our customers.
Maier: Working for and with the best people I know.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Ross: I love our vape carts. Especially the Orange Cream Cake.
Maier: Any kind of super chunky, clear, terpy sugar wax.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Ross: I moved here from Ohio a little less than nine months ago. It’s been a wild first Alaskan winter.
Maier: I was raised off and on between here and Salem, Oregon. I moved back four years ago permanently.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Ross: Matthew Lillard, definitely. He’s so funny, and I feel like he would just make me crack up.
Maier: Morgan Freeman, because I would literally think I was in a documentary high as a kite.
What are your interests outside of work?
Ross: I love to bake deserts. And I know it’s nerdy, but I love Dungeons & Dragons.
Maier: I enjoy a lot of outside activities and anything artistic.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Ross: It’s definitely a high energy job that lets you share your passion and connect with people. 10/10 recommend!
Maier: That it is an amazing, fast pace, high energy job. You meet lots of great people that really enjoy the marijuana industry and what it has to offer.