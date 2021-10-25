Why did you decide to become a bud tender?
I decided to become a budtender because I have been interested in cannabis my entire adult life. I knew budtending was something I wanted to try out after frequenting numerous dispensaries and observing the exchange of information between budtender and customer. I wanted to expand my knowledge surrounding cannabis and felt like budtending was going to be a great place to learn and get hands-on experience. The variety of different products that can be made from cannabis fascinated me. I love learning about the different cannabinoids that can be pulled out of a plant and what the different processes involve. Budtending allows me to be surrounded by all these products and all the information that I enjoy learning about. And it is a constant learning experience, hearing from customers and their reasonings on different products that help make life easier for them. It is very heartwarming trying your best helping customers and being acknowledged for your terrific help you have been for them. It's overall a great environment at Cloudberry — you can just feel it walking in through those doors.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
My favorite part of the job is definitely going over all the new product we get. Learning about it, sampling it, and reviewing it, knowing that with that knowledge I can help so many people find what they are looking for. I can guide customers to the product that fits their specific needs. So often customers are searching out strains high in terpenes or high in CBD, or unsure of what either of those things are and can only describe the smells they are looking for. I love that I feel confident in my ability (to help them). I love all the personal relationships I have developed with our customer base. The shared excitement of cannabis is a culture full of amazing people. Nothing makes me love my job more than trying a new product and feeling excited to share with the customers I know will love or benefit from that specific product!
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
I have learned so much about cannabis working at Cloudberry. Specifically learning about the array of concentrates and the different methods and mechanisms used to create sugar waxes, shatter, budder, etc.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Helping a returning or new customer is easy. You ask what specifically they are looking for. I am always recommending something with a low THC percentage to start, whether they are looking for edibles or flower. I also break down the difference between a sativa, hybrid or indica, as well as the different forms (and ways) to consume cannabis.
What’s the biggest challenge in you job?
My biggest challenge at work would have to be learning how to check in product, and making labels for the product. Splitting packages makes it a challenge.
What’s you most memorable job experience?
My most memorable experience at Cloudberry is the team bonding. We all treat each other like family.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
My favorite product to sell is the amazing flower we carry in our jars. Specifically the ones that test with high terpenes. Right now we are carrying one from Scorpion Grass called Sunset Cake, testing at 6.01% in terps.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
I have lived in Alaska my whole life. Born and raised.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
If I could share a bowl with someone famous I would easily say President Nixon. Maybe just maybe after a hit or two he would change his mind on marijuana.
What are your interests outside of work?
My interests outside of work are probably all the things you can do outside in Alaska. I love planting, seeing all my fruits and veggies grow. I also enjoy camping, practice shooting targets, and four-wheeling.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
If someone asked me about becoming a budtender I would definitely recommend it. There’s so much to learn and so much to teach.
Any further information you would like to add?
Come visit us at Cloudberry. Check out our products.