Rebel Roots
Goldstream Valley, Fairbanks
Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Jacques: I love helping people and am passionate about cannabis, so budtending was the perfect combination of both for me.
Mitchell: After working in the farms for years, I wanted to try the storefront.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Jacques: It is hard to narrow it down, to be honest. I find it personally rewarding helping our customers find the perfect product for them, but it is equally amazing to hear some of the cool stories from our customers about their personal journey with cannabis.
Mitchell: Seeing and talking to the amazing people of Goldstream and helping them find just what they need.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Jacques: The biggest thing I have learned on the job is that we are constantly learning more about this amazing plant and its healing qualities. When I first discovered cannabis, you knew the name of it and that was about it. Now we can tell you if it is sativa, indica, or hybrid, what percentage of THC it has, and the terpene profile of that particular strain. Each has meanings and effects for our customers.
Mitchell: I’ve learned a bit working on the retail side, like how to convert products into our system, how many products we sell, and how quickly we sell them.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Jacques: I ask them a few questions to determine what kind of high they are looking for and try to find them a good product to match. I also often suggest keeping a weed journal where they can write down what strain they tried and the effects it had on them so we can find them that strain again, or something similar, or know what to stay away from.
Mitchell: I ask them questions about what it is they’re looking for, and use my experience to pinpoint the exact product that will help them.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Jacques: I think finding products that are both high in quality and low in cost for the customer is the most challenging aspect of budtending.
Mitchell: It’s really not a challenging job, but I’d say learning to use Greenbits (a cannabis retail platform) and the metric system were a little challenging. Just a lot of numbers converting to products.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Jacques: My most memorable job experience since working here has to be how very thankful all the customers were when they saw our shop was open after driving down a one-lane Goldstream Road. The shop had been closed for a few days due to the holidays and weather conditions (a foot of snow in less than 24 hours), and every single person that walked through the door that day expressed how thankful they were that someone was able to make it out to open the shop.
Mitchell: Helping people who are really sick or have serious pain. If I can help just one person with an alternative to opioids, I’m happy, and I know I’ve helped a few in my lifetime.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Jacques: I am a huge fan of Fox Creek and Black Rapids flower strains. Our Dinafem Cheese and G13 have hit 30% more than once in the last six months.
Mitchell: That’s a tricky one, because all our products are good, but my favorites are Night Yoda, Critical Mass, and the Cold Creek Extracts HTE cartridges.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Jacques: I have lived in Alaska a few times for a total of 15 years. I grew up in a small tourist town named Eureka Springs in Arkansas.
Mitchell: Three years in Alaska. I was born in Baltimore, Maryland, but grew up in Arizona.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Jacques: Jason Momoa. I hear he is recently single and you know cannabis is good for easing heartbreak and encouraging laughter and lightheartedness.
Mitchell: I would say the Notorious B.I.G. If he were still around, I’d smoke an ounce blunt with him.
What are your interests outside of work?
Jacques: When I am not hard at work, I am out adventuring Alaska with my girls. We go fishing, ATVing, and snowmachining every chance we get.
Mitchell: Growing things (and not just weed), spending time with my animals, listening to good music, and hanging out with good friends.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Jacques: I would encourage them to go for it! For me, this is living my dream. I get to be my most authentic self all while making people happy every single day with our amazing array of products! Then I would walk them through the process of getting their marijuana handlers card.
Mitchell: What are you waiting for? Just do it!