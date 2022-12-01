Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Wendy: I love cannabis. It’s so fun, it’s almost like not working.
April: More learning experience and because it’s fun working at a “weed shop.”
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Wendy: People.
April: New products.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Wendy: That all kinds of people enjoy cannabis.
April: Intaking products and how some products are made.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Wendy: Slow and steady. Smell flowers and ask how they want to feel.
April: Ask what strain or THC number they want to start at.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Wendy: Getting customers to find us.
April: Being out of stock on something and someone wanting it.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Wendy: Helping a man in his forties buy weed for the first time.
April: Getting customers from out of state where it isn’t legal.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Wendy: Flower of all kinds, mostly sativa. I’m a productive stoner.
April: Cartridges.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Wendy: From all over; Alaska since 1980. I’m an Air Force kid.
April: Born and raised in Alaska.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Wendy: Whoopi Goldberg. She’s a stoner and seems fun.
April: Martha Stewart, because she would cook afterwards.
What are your interests outside of work?
Wendy: Gardening, living, being a grandmother.
April: Hiking, camping, and fishing.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Wendy: Do it if you love it. It’s so fun.
April: Get your background check, complete the AMCO form, and get a passport photo.
David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks.
Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.