Editor's note: The Mason Jar has two stores in Juneau: downtown and Mendenhall Valley.
Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Rebecca (the valley): Honestly, I became a budtender because I wanted a job that had nothing to do with children. I was a stay-at-home mom for 6 years and through covid I just got bored and wanted to do something different and being budtender sounded like fun.
Boaz (downtown): I enjoy the work in the industry and the owners are the best people I’ve ever worked for.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Rebecca: The place I work and the people I work for are so amazing. It doesn’t even feel like a job. It’s my other family. I love what I do every day and I never dread coming to work.
Boaz: Talking to customers about how certain products really helped them.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Rebecca: I have learned everything from how to smoke correctly (you got to inhale, ha-ha) to the history of the plant! I only started smoking in 2020, was 27 years old, very new to all of it. I became a budtender in 2021 and have since learned everything I know today. If I can’t answer a customer’s question I will go on a deep dive and learn everything there is to know so that I can correctly answer the question next time.
Boaz: I’ve learned a lot on how running a business works and how to work with people to get everything done efficiently.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Rebecca: Always start with what they are interested in, whether smoking or edibles. With edibles I always make sure they start small and work their way up and wait 2 hours before trying anymore. For smoking, start with talking about the different ways of smoking and always taking it slow. You don’t want to get too high and end up having a bad experience.
Boaz: I educate them on how weed has changed through the years (depending on how many years), and if they’re taking edibles I try to make sure they know not to take to much.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Rebecca: Having to turn someone away for having an expired ID or forgetting it at home. How upset or pissed off some get because I can’t help them. Despite clearly being over the age and that I have seen their ID every day. I have to say no and ask them to leave and it’s really not fun.
Boaz: Customers with expired ID’s or no ID getting mad at me for being unable to sell to them.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Rebecca: Taking to customers, I feel like a part time therapist as I help customer and talk about crazy shit going on in their lives. We are always laughing and just having a good time.
Boaz: I started handing out little green baby figurines and customers loved it.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Rebecca: Flower is by far my favorite. I prefer instant gratification and I can control my experience better. Normally, when I want to get high, I don’t want to wait 1+ hours for edibles to hit and dabbing is too complicated for me, ha-ha.
Boaz: 100mg sodas and teas.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Rebecca: I am Alaska grown from the very beginning.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Rebecca: Eminem! I have always been a lifelong Eminem fan and I think it would be amazing to smoke a bowl with him!
Boaz: Seth Rogan, I’d laugh the most.
What are your interests outside of work?
Rebecca: I enjoy embroidery and playing with my switch. Summer beach days and camping with my family. Of course, smoking with my best friend.
Boaz: Outdoor adventures.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Rebecca: Do it! It’s such a fun and amazing industry to be in. If you love the plant as much as I, being a budtender, you get a front row seat to learn all about it and help others learn about it as well.
Boaz: This is the best job I’ve ever worked. I have the best bosses I’ve ever had. I don’t feel like I’m actually doing work as much as just hanging out with my coworkers while helping people pick out what’s best for them. It’s a very friendly environment.