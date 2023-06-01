Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Maddy Kennedy: To work with my family.
Kristina “Slurp” Hosier: I grew up with it in Mexico, with my family growing/using it from a young age.
Janet Wilkoski: I was involved in cultivation and processing since the beginning, I needed a change of pace. Learning all there is about the industry, as well as experiencing all sides of a growing industry hands on, is the best way to learn.
Wynnie Robinson: I was in regular, corporate retail all my professional life, and looking for a change. The cannabis industry was super new — and exciting! — and I thought I’d try my hand at it. And here I am!
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Maddy: Working with all these beautiful people and meeting my community, along with learning the benefits of weed and how it helps people.
Slurp: Having a sense of community with my customers due to our common ground.
Janet: Building a relationship with customers to better understand their wants and needs. When a customer comes back happy, that makes me happy.
Wynnie: I love meeting people and immediately having something in common with them. As a budtender, people tell you about their life, their families, silly stories about the last time they got high with a particular strain — transactions always feel like conversations.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Maddy: I’ve learned a lot about how concentrates are made.
Slurp: Dude, what haven’t I learned? This industry is still early in its pioneering so there is a lot to learn. I’ll never stop learning, that’s what I’ve learned so far.
Janet: New products, new strains, how much of a fluctuation there is between sales on batches, as well as taxes.
Wynnie: Man. Everything? I was a very casual weed smoker before I worked in the industry, wasn’t super picky, didn’t really care about what I was smoking. GoodSinse taught me everything from trimming to terps!
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Maddy: For a returning customer, I would ask them what they may have liked in the past and get them the closest thing we have available. For a new customer, I would ask them why they want to smoke (like, recreationally or for pain).
Slurp: We talk about flavor versus high, relaxing over motivation, what was their go-to product in the past, why they stopped smoking (if it was due to a product, etc).
Janet: What method do you prefer to smoke or consume? Daytime or night user? Do you prefer to be active or mellow when consuming? Depending on the person, give a bit of advice to start slowly, because you can always take more.
Wynnie: I try and start a conversation — what kind of flavor do you like? What kind of high are you after? Are you into something fun and silly (sativa), or something loose and relaxed (indica)? After that, I try to suggest things that are in line with their interests so it’ll hopefully be something they enjoy! It’s a lot of questions at once, so I try to be gentle about it.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Maddy: There’s not very many challenges but if I had to pick, it’s dishes.
Slurp: Breaking two misconceptions; one–unpopular opinion I know — but you don’t need a high percentage testing weed to get high, and two, that terpenes absolutely do affect your high.
Janet: Smiling and not taking anything personally. Budtender or bartender, everyone goes to a spot they like after a rough day or to celebrate something special. Being prepared for good or bad and delivering a smile and positive attitude.
Wynnie: It’s a silly challenge to have, but working my way through the menu! I try to have at least some experience with everything we have so I can suggest things and give feedback better, but it’s hard to stay on top of since we’re always adding new things. There are, of course, the bigger challenges — breaking the stigma of cannabis in general, trying to educate as well as provide a service, but I feel like that’s bigger than just budtending — that’s working in the industry as a whole.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Maddy: Going to a work party on Easter and seeing everyone having fun together.
Slurp: Dropping 29 grams of flower of very, very expensive weed and freezing up in front of a store full of customers.
Janet: Working the cultivations in the past was a joy and a blessing to experience! GoodSinse will be the most memorable experience for me by far. It’s my first retail position and the customers are the best part of my day.
Wynnie: It was just before close, and a customer had come in for their birthday preroll. We naturally get to talking, fill the spaces between them deciding what they want and me suggesting things they may like, and I learn they’d had a rough birthday — car troubles, partner troubles, it was just a rotten day for them. I wanted to brighten their day a little, and since I made a decent amount of tips, I decided to treat them to an infused preroll. They cried a little, I cried a little, we laughed and wished each other a good day, and I closed up retail feeling like I had done a little good.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Maddy: I love our carts!
Slurp: Yo, I love our cereal treats, I really could eat those. All. Day. Long.
Janet: Carl’s Shoe from Choice Extract, then the Ice Cream Cake preroll and strawberry gummies from GoodSinse.
Wynnie: I love our Stoney Pebbles cereal treat edibles! And I’m never gonna say no to a good Mandarin Jack preroll.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Maddy: Born and raised.
Slurp: I’ve been here three years, and I’ve never looked back. I fell in love with the cold, dark, snowy winters.
Janet: July 1998, my mom, my sister and I drove from West Hazelton, PA to Fairbanks, AK. I left for 8 months and came back to Alaska, my forever home!
Wynnie: I’ve lived in Alaska all my life! I was born in Anchorage, moved to Fairbanks for college, and then stayed!
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Maddy: Snoop Dogg, because he’s chill and I feel like I could actually out smoke him.
Slurp: No lie, Stephen Hawking, I just would have sat there in awe and been like “talk away, my guy” while passing a phat blunt.
Janet: Whoopi Goldberg, an amazing woman! I watched her all my life in so many classic movies. She built a business in the cannabis industry and continues to stay active in life. I could learn so much from a strong woman like her.
Wynnie: Vincent Price. He was a fascinating, compassionate, and genuine person who I’d love to smoke out and talk about all his work and his efforts collecting art.
What are your interests outside of work?
Maddy: Gaming, art, and sleeping.
Slurp: Hiking, reading (I’m currently reading All the Little Lights by Jamie McGuire), driving, ATVing, walking my dogs. I’m sort of a loner by choice outside of work.
Janet: Living off grid with my two children has been the highlight of my life recently. Homeschooling two kids has been quite the adventure all on its own. Rock hunting on sunny days or walking with the kids and the dogs is my relaxing time.
Wynnie: I love horror — horror movies, novels, games — and I love writing it, too! I’m also very devoted to my three cats, and love spending time at home with them and my wife.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Maddy: Do it! You meet so many good people.
Slurp: Do it! Come pioneer with us!
Janet: Do it. It’s an amazing job that helps your brain stay active on learning new strains, remembering regular customers, as well as stretch math skills. If you’re a people person, it’s a great job.
Wynnie: Do it! It’s an incredibly rewarding and refreshing job, especially if you’re coming from Big Box Grocery Store Retail. It may just be one of the best decisions that you make!