Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Bailey: To learn more about the cannabis industry and get into concentrates.
Beth: The one thing I saw the most in COVID was that the cannabis shops didn't close but opened more.
Anthony: Aside from a general enjoyment of pot, I also honestly enjoy connecting people to the strains, edibles, etc., that will work best for them.
Carol: During lockdown, I realized how much of a people person I am and need the social interactions to keep my mental health where it should be. I am very passionate about Cannabis and the plethora of benefits such an incredibly beautiful plant has. Our communities need the healing benefits of cannabis, with some less restrictive policies. If our friends and families can purchase unlimited amounts of alcohol, then I fail to understand the politics behind limiting something that has been scientifically proven to benefit a enormous number of ailments. Instead, we allow the very substance that destroys families on a daily basis to be purchased at your local wholesale club.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Bailey: I enjoy teaching people new to marijuana all the ropes, and making sure everyone leaves the store in a better mood.
Beth: Learning all the new info in the field, and getting to help others with issues they are living with.
Anthony: Customer interaction. I like getting to know people and learning about their preferences.
Carol: Introducing people to terpenes and how very important they are to the overall experience. Showing people that THC isn't the ONLY thing to shop for! Teaching people how to cope with stressors by finding the terpenes that give them the relief they are looking for. How to look for the terpenes that help make that "special" night a little more "special", it always surprises people when I mention how a true hybrid can make intimacy even more incredible for the ladies. It always cracks me up when someone's partner immediately starts looking for that green font on the menus.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Bailey: I have learned a lot about the different terps, and the effects they all have.
Beth: Too many things to list... but love learning any chance I get.
Anthony: This is my first dispensary job so it’s taught me a lot. The coolest thing I learned so far is that edibles are generally stronger if they have a high fat content
Carol: What have I learned? Prior to coming into the industry, I had no idea how much science is behind weed. It scratches the STEM part of my brain that loves to see how science and happiness blend to create the perfect high! As an analytical person, learning about the science behind decarbing weed turns it into a completely different molecule! How fat helps guide that high and allows it to last longer and typically be stronger! Crazy sh!t man!
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Bailey: I would ask them what they were thinking of trying, then maybe suggest a mid-to-low THC flower/joint.
Beth: By asking what they are looking for, any issue they have, things they have tried, likes or dislikes.
Anthony: Start low and go slow. The last thing I would want to do is overwhelm them. I’d also recommend a CBD product to go with their THC so they can bring themselves back down if they get a little too lifted.
Carol: Open ended questions! What experience are they looking for? Do you want to giggle? Are you a gamer? Need to sleep? Suffering with aches and pains? Struggling with some mental health or trauma issue? Try to guide them into making a decision that won't scare them away from cannabis. My goal is to ensure everyone has a safe and pleasant experience and knows how to handle things if the ride takes off too fast.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Bailey: Putting big orders in the system and getting them ready for sale.
Beth: Having enough time to get everything I want to get done each day.
Anthony: Finding viable alternatives to discontinued products. Sometimes a customer will come in asking for an equivalent product to something they had a long time ago and that can be tricky because more often than not I’m heavily relying on their descriptions of the high/flavor/experience they’re looking for. And with weed being such a various experience person-to-person, it can be difficult to find the right match.
Carol: As the GM - there are tons of moving parts and keeping everyone on the same page is where it’s at. Regarding our clients, the biggest challenge there is moving them away from only paying attention to the percentages. Marijuana has the most amazing, magical properties that can help people get through some of the darkest and most painful situations. But we need to get more people paying attention to the terpenes!
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Bailey: Getting promoted to a manager.
Beth: Getting the call back from Primo, before the date they told — they were still doing interviews throughout.
Anthony: One of my favorite customers brought me and my coworker these tiny apples she got at the grocery store. They were awesome!
Carol: When I make a suggestion for a client that is struggling with pain, over coming addiction, PTSD, and fighting with mental health, and they come back in to thank us. That is what makes it all worth it. Helping people. Supporting each other. Standing together. That should be everyone’s goal. And when I see it happening, it makes all of the stress worth it!
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Bailey: Concentrates. Hard to pick a favorite, but [owner] Dan [Ferguson] always gets the best tasting concentrates.
Beth: Well, I'm still very new here, 2nd week, but I can't wait to try all the new things.
Anthony: Definitely the flower, there's something irreplaceable about the smell, the texture, the taste, even just the ritual of grinding and destemming the bud. It’s almost meditative to me. It also helps that Dan, the shop’s owner, really knows how to get good bud for cheap.
Carol: I have had three major back surgeries. My favorite products are those that allow me to move with less pain. Wedding Cake — she is one of my all time favorite flowers. Citrus Crasher — WC's drunk sister — she is a beautiful flower with so many terps that are in line with WC. Three days post op from my last surgery, Citrus Crasher kept me up and moving around (even an entire day at the AK State Fair) while WC allowed me to relax and sleep. I was able to alleviate the chance of becoming addicted to narcotics — thanks to terps and two incredible strains! I'm also a cart nerd. :)
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Bailey: Born and raised, but moved to Colorado for 5 years in 2008. Then we got homesick and moved back up here in 2013.
Beth: Most of my life, 42 years.
Anthony: Lived here for ten years! My family moved up here with the army, and before that we lived in North Carolina, and before that we lived in Florida.
Carol: We have lived in Alaska for the past twelve years. The Army brought us up here but the beauty kept us. Prior to Alaska, we were in North Carolina. Before that, Florida.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Bailey: Seth Rogan, because his laugh is great and he could teach me everything he knows about smoking.
Beth: Marshall Bruce Mathers III aka Eminem because he is an amazing man who's had a messed up life and overcame everything thrown at him.
Anthony: Brian McCook, better known as Katya Petrovna Zamolodchikova. She’s a famous drag queen who is well known for having some of the wildest life stories and I think it’d be really fun and interesting to talk to her.
Carol: That is such a tough question. Historical figure. The Buddha. As I age, I learn that centering myself and finding the quiet - it's what helps me move through life. Learning from him would be incredible — to be able to listen and learn. Current famous person — David Draiman, Disturbed's frontman, or Ivan Moody, Five Finger Death Punch’s frontman. They're both very active in the cannabis industry. I would love to find a way to collaborate with them. This is where we desperately need the big government to see what we see. How we can connect big communities because of a plant. I mean, wrap your head around that. Fans of Disturbed able to purchase the strains Mr. Draiman grows in his cultivation. Fans of Five Finger Death Punch able to purchase Mr. Moody's edibles. To connect with the music — which connects the human — which grows community - which heals wounds. See what I mean? Weed is magic!
What are your interests outside of work?
Bailey: Swimming, gaming, going out with friends, and occasionally going to the gym.
Beth: Crafts, coin collecting, reading, writing of all kinds.
Anthony: I play a lot of video games, I also like to experiment with how pot can enhance my Epic Gaming Skillz. It … usually doesn't. But I have a lot more fun when I’m baked, even if I don't win. I also dabble in any instrument I can get my hands on, though guitar is my favorite.
Carol: Gaming, hanging out with the family, crafts, and finding new ways to drive my kids insane. It's part of a mom's job, right?
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Bailey: It's all the good of retail without all of the bad!
Beth: That they should go onto their my Alaska account, under marijuana license has all the info on getting your handler's card.
Anthony: If you’re really passionate about the product, and you really care about the customer’s experience with said product, you’ll do great as a budtender. People really do appreciate it, and it’s a great job for folks who are looking for ways to connect with their local stoner community.
Carol: Dude, I've had a lifetime of big retail. This is the best kind of retail. Normally the clients are pretty chill. No screaming kiddos. (Hey, I'm a mom — all kids are screaming kiddos at one point or another.) There's a reason it's called budtending. It's like bartending but waaaaaay cooler.