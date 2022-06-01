Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Gilliam: The market for sound engineers dropped in the pandemic, and I’ve always enjoyed marijuana.
McHenry: I have been passionate about cannabis my entire adult life.
Manning: I was a chef for over a decade, but when the pandemic happened it forced me to look for a more stable job and it has been a good change for myself.
Jones-Carteeti: Honestly, one of my friends recommended I should become a budtender.
What’s you favorite part of the job?
Gilliam: Trying all the different strains, and finding the best strain for the vibe.
McHenry: Working Friday and Saturday nights. We’re right on the bar strip and open until 11:00.
Manning: Mostly getting to help people find fresh solutions to their problems and pains through cannabis and having access to all the new knowledge around cannabis.
Jones-Carteeti: Talking to all sorts of people about weed, and dialing in their wants and needs.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Gilliam: The percentage doesn’t matter as much as the terpenes. Myrcene messes my ish up.
McHenry: I have learned a lot more about terpenes, minor cannabinoids, and the entourage effect.
Manning: I have become a cannabis nerd. It is great to know about the entourage effect of THC and minor cannabinoids and how they can help in different blends together, making it so you can help people receive the effect that they want from their cannabis.
Jones-Carteeti: I learned about terpenes and more about CBD and how those with THC can give you an incredible effect.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis or who is returning after years away?
Gilliam: I recommend lower octane strains. We don’t want customers thinking all weed will blast them to the stars. Start low and slow with edibles.
McHenry: The strongest infused roll we have…jk. I would likely point them towards our AV Gas flower or Hashades.
Manning: The first thing I do is ask what effect they are looking to get. Whether they just want to have fun or if they are looking for something to help with an issue in their life. From there I try to guide them to those effects the best I can.
Jones-Carteeti: New customers I like to ask what they like to do throughout their day, if they are more active, or see if they’re looking for something more relaxing to unwind at the end of the day. Returning I like to tell them about all our new product, maybe a sale going on or price drops.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Gilliam: Customers that think the only weed worth smoking is +30%.
McHenry: Not buying all the new products we get in.
Manning: Just not buying everything that comes into the store.
Jones-Carteeti: My biggest challenge as a budtender would be maybe trying all the product so I can give a full experience to a customer so I can try to give them what they want. Ha ha.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Gilliam: An indigenous customer told us he was working on a project, and proceeded to pull a beautifully carved Tlingit mask out of his backpack.
McHenry: Packing off a fresh pound of Dolemac or Hawaiian Tang.
Manning: Seeing all those pounds in a safe ready to get packed. There is seeing a lot of cannabis, then there is seeing the amount that a dispensary has. It is not the same thing.
Jones-Carteeti: Honestly it would be all the friends I’ve made and just being able to talk with people about weed. Also all the connections I’ve had with customers. This is the dream job for sure.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Gilliam: Our joints. The crew does a great job rolling. We get these sweet oil rings and the joints only canoe sometimes.
McHenry: The Puffco Peak.
Manning: Hands down the Budsy from Puffco. Super slick and great for camping, fishing, and any Alaskan adventure you might be taking. It’s a bong that looks like a water bottle. It’s freaking awesome.
Jones-Carteeti: I’m very huge into vaping THC, so cartridges. Especially Cold Creek. I rep them to the fullest.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Gilliam: Born in Utqiagvik (Barrow), raised in Homer, lived in Juneau since 2015.
McHenry: Born and raised in Juneau. I graduated culinary school in San Francisco and cooked in Maui for a couple of years.
Manning: I was born and raised in Juneau. I’m even related to Joe Juneau, the founder of Juneau, Alaska. So I would say I am pretty local. I am Tlingit Kiks.ádi.
Jones-Carteeti: I am a born and raised kind of guy. Born in Sitka, raised in Juneau.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Gilliam: Sir David Attenborough. I’ve always been mesmerized by the natural world, and David has 70 years of nature adventures to discuss over a bowl.
McHenry: Anthony Bourdain. His passing affected me deeply. It would be great to share a bowl and stories with him.
Manning: I have been graced to have smoked with a few famous people, but I think it would be Anthony Bourdain, which is the answer I think you would get from anyone who has done their time in kitchens.
Jones-Carteeti: People who know me saw this from a mile away. Chris Webby. He’s my favorite rapper. I love what he represents and does for the world.
What are your interests outside of work?
Gilliam: Adventure cycling, film photography and printing, DJing.
McHenry: Cooking, gold panning, boating, camping, and hiking with my dog Irie.
Manning: I am always working on how to make a new recipe, or an old one better, but I am an Alaskan through and through so I can be content with sitting in nature just enjoying myself. If you have good weed and good company, then a beach and a fire should be all you need.
Jones-Carteeti: Outside of work I have my little family. I have a daughter and a son. I’m also big into video games.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Gilliam: It’s a fun job, but be ready for weirdos and creeps.
McHenry: You should cook professionally for over a decade first.
Manning: Learn your stuff, because just being a stoner will not cut it anymore. You’ve got to know what you are talking about, because people will call you out. There is a ton of information out there on cannabis. Do not come into the game thinking indica is in the couch, and sativa is for bright sunny days and will fill you with energy. That game is over. It’s big league time.
Jones-Carteeti: It’s probably one of the freaking coolest jobs you can ever have.
Any further information you would like to add?
Gilliam: 420 Blaze it!
McHenry: Smoke weed every day!
Manning: Come down to the Alaskan Kush Company if you want to make friends and smoke some of the best weed I have ever had.
Jones-Carteeti: