Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Williams: The environment is always so friendly, budtenders are always helpful, and I always feel welcomed warmly when I visit.
Robbins: I have always strongly believed in the therapeutic potential of cannabis and by extension, the positive impact it can have on communities and society as a whole. Simply put, by doing my part to mitigate the discomfort of those around me, I can have a hand in alleviating the stress and mental health concerns that burden us as individuals and as a collective. Plus, a fella's gotta' eat.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Williams: Hard to pick. I enjoy the interaction with customers, and working multiple stations to be helpful. I love my co-workers and managers.
Robbins: It may sound cheesy but...I absolutely love being a counter-balance to the chaos and stress of my customers' lives. I supply them with the means to find comfort during whatever they are facing in life and guide them in making selections that will be the most effective towards that end. I love it.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Williams: I’ve learned so much. I didn’t know about the existence of concentrates until I joined the Raspberry Roots team. I learned about different bongs and dab rigs, learned better limit details about legal limits.
Robbins: Oh boy! Mostly Chemistry! The five-dollar words that explain so many of the things we experience with cannabis.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Williams: I find out what they want to start: flower, concentrate, vape, edibles. Then I talk them through proper dosing – less is best – then go over all options with item details. And if I don’t have the answer, I never hesitate to ask.
Robbins: The name of that game is discretion. One bad experience, or one which is far too intense, can blow the opportunity to explore a whole world of potential relief. I encourage new/returning customers to start slow and with lower THC products and/or those with higher CBD content. If they don't get where they wanted to go with that, there's always next time. Essentially, finding the most beneficial role of cannabis in one's life isn't a race. When you find it, the rewards can be hard to overstate in terms of your comfort and peace. One weapons-grade brownie could really get in the way of that fast.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Williams: Answering most questions about how the smoke/high/taste of flower is, as I mainly vape and dab. I always ask my fellow budtenders knowing one of them will have the answer.
Robbins: Trying to convince customers to branch out from the belief that higher THC means better weed. This oversimplification is causing many, many people to miss out on the full benefits available. By and large, the strains of flower that have given me the greatest benefit in recent years have been those which could have been overlooked because they flunked a silly test. I understand the push towards the highest possible number but it is entirely misguided. That is a hard point to make when one involves the dynamic of salespersonship, but I swear it isn't a trick to sell anyone the stuff that isn't moving!
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Williams: Recently I ran out of gas before I could get to work. One of my managers was awesome enough to come to my rescue. Never have I ever had a manager go out of the way for an employee. A few months ago, I was going through a difficult time in my life. Had a few cry sessions in the back. My managers were there with support and comfort, giving me a hug or words to remind me of the good to come, and even jokes to lift my spirits. I always know my managers will be there for me. No matter how many times I may ask the same question of fellow budtenders and/or managers, I never feel criticized. Everyone is always so eager to help.
Robbins: An older retired couple came in two summers ago and immediately reminded me of my own folks back East. They came from a prohibition state and hadn't smoked since they were in college. It was super cute! They asked if they could take a picture to send their kids and we loved that idea! So, we arranged jars and all manner of cannabis celebration on the case to serve as a backdrop for their picture. I hope they used it as their Christmas card! I also bet their adult kids were fairly floored when they got it. The couple got a half-gram pre-roll and left flirting with each other about returning to their younger years. It was beautiful.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Williams: I personally love the vape cartridges. Love the smooth smoke and the flavors.
Robbins: This is where the old-school wins. I love Canamo Diamonds as much as anyone you could meet but some good old London Pound Cake flower from the grow upstairs takes me home every single time. 10/10 would recommend.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Williams: I was born and raised right here in Anchorage, did leave for a few years but in 2016 I happily returned to the beautiful North.
Robbins: About 12 years ago now, I moved here from Warren, Pennsylvania. They don't like cannabis the way we do.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Williams: Tyler Perry. Why? He is hilarious, what would be better than a time of laughter while flying high?
Robbins: Bernie Sanders. I'd love to get weird with that great guy! If he wasn't down for the experience the composer Thomas Newman would be great too. He's scored many of the films we've all been blown away by and his music has been a huge part of why they blew us away. I'd like to ask him if he had any advice for accessing the level of emotion his compositions tap into to give to other composers.
What are your interests outside of work?
Williams: I love Tufting (rug making), it’s a fun and relaxing hobby. Love spending time with my kid. Ever tried Diamond Painting? Super fun.
Robbins: Gardening and tending chickens with my best friend (hey, I did say I'm from rural Pennsylvania). Also, composing music has been my calm since childhood. If it's got strings or keys, I can play it or fake it enough to make music. Creating relatable feelings through music is pretty important to me.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Williams: I’d tell them what they need to obtain to get the job, then proceed to tell them about the fun and family-like environment that is Raspberry Roots.
Robbins: Yes! If you're wondering whether or not working with cannabis all day is for you, it's probably because it is. Buy the ticket and take the ride. It's a decision which has worked out great for me.