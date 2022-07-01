Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Roehl: My previous employment wasn’t fulfilling my potential.
Whitcomb: Who wouldn’t want to have a job that makes someone’s day better?
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Roehl: Playing catch up with seasonal customers, and knowing every day is going to be different.
Whitcomb: Pre-organizing and prepping for the manifest.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Roehl: How many different types and things they’ve done to marijuana in such a short time and perfected.
Whitcomb: There is a lot of counting and tedious tasks, but by the end of the day, the people you work with make it fun, and time flies by when you’re having a good time.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Roehl: Ask them what type of product they’re looking for, and guide them to the appropriate category.
Whitcomb: I ask them what kind of high they want, head high or body high. If they aren’t specific, I ask them if they want the budtender surprise.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Roehl: The constant change in inventory.
Whitcomb: Explaining that THC and CBD are different parts of hemp.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Roehl: When I told a customer to have a good day and he replied, “You have a better one.”
Whitcomb: Selling my first ounce.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Roehl: Edibles. I love chocolate bars and cookies.
Whitcomb: Lady Gray for the edibles, Canamo for the carts, Fireweed for the dabs.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Roehl: Alaska. My entire 29 years of life.
Whitcomb: Born in Anchorage, raised in Dillingham.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Roehl: Rob Dyrdek, because I think he would make me laugh until it physically hurt my stomach.
Whitcomb: Wiz Khalifa. He just has the chill vibes, and I want to sing with him.
What are your interests outside of work?
Roehl: Family gatherings, anything close by the lala or bay.
Whitcomb: Art, baking, cooking while baking, lol, and binge watching interesting shows.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Roehl: The first step is getting your handler’s card.
Whitcomb: If you’re serious, have everything ready for the place you’re applying to. Handler’s card and background check.