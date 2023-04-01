Why did you decide to become a budtender?

Laila: I had just quit a job that made me miserable, and, while pulling in my driveway, my friend who works in cultivation called and asked if I wanted a tour of Northern Lights Indoor Gardens. I took the tour, got my MHP card the same day, and started two weeks later.

