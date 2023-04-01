Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Laila: I had just quit a job that made me miserable, and, while pulling in my driveway, my friend who works in cultivation called and asked if I wanted a tour of Northern Lights Indoor Gardens. I took the tour, got my MHP card the same day, and started two weeks later.
Chelsea: I lost my job in tourism due to Covid and was offered a job here, so I jumped on the opportunity. I could’ve gone back when tourism opened up again, but I very much love my job and I enjoy working for Northern Lights.
Jessa: I wanted the opportunity to work with a product I knew and loved.
Laurie: I enjoy being involved in community. Cannabis had just become legal and I thought, “Why not?” I had experience in retail as well as bartending and enjoyed both.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Laila: My favorite part of the job is meeting other vendors from around Alaska and visiting the different shops.
Chelsea: Seeing our store full of product from us and other vendors. It’s amazing to see how far marijuana has come and how many different products can be made from it.
Jessa: Ordering new products from across the state is probably the coolest part of my job. We have some amazing in-house grown flower and I love being able to bring in the best from around this great state to offer next to it.
Laurie: Learning something new every day and meeting people from all over.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Laila: When I started, I had no clue what the difference was between indica and sativa. I didn’t know much about terpenes, but I am continuously educating myself. Most of all, I always remain teachable and am open to learning!
Chelsea: I’ve learned a lot more about marijuana than I ever expected to know and I’ve learned there is so much more to this industry than just growing and selling pot.
Jessa: There’s so many … I’ve been working here for over five years now and I could list so many things! One fun and unexpected thing was getting to know many of Alaska’s cities and roadways.
Laurie: That percentages don’t mean that much; it’s all about the terps. I’ve also learned a lot about edibles, flower, and carts.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Laila: It depends on the person. It is all about preference. One person might want to smoke while another might want to try an edible. Either way, I recommend starting slow. For those returning, remember your tolerance will not be the same as it was 5 years ago.
Chelsea: I suggest starting out small and working your way up. I explain simple details and ask what they’re wanting, like if they are looking for one-time or regular use, and if they want an upper or downer high, and always let them know to be safe while using marijuana.
Jessa: First I would ask if they have an idea of what they’re looking for and then focus on that. If not, then I would recommend a few lower percentage strains or easy-to-dose edibles.
Laurie: I usually start with edibles and then just move them through flower and carts. We also offer some low percentage carts to help those who are new or are returning to cannabis.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Laila: We have some amazing customers, but sometimes it’s a challenge to maintain positivity with difficult customers. Fortunately, that is a rare occurrence.
Chelsea: Rude customers; I don’t see how someone can come into a pot shop and have any reason to be upset, let alone be mad at the budtender.
Jessa: Making sure I don’t order too much from other vendors because it may not be transported easily…that’s part of the fun of living on an island.
Laurie: Trying to find the just the right strain for a customer.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Laila: Probably the first time I helped cultivation with my first harvest. There really is nothing more relaxing than being around the plants.
Chelsea: Having someone who works at a company we do business with come into our store and compliment how it was set up. We spend a lot of time making things as easy to find as possible while making the shop look good as well.
Jessa: I’d have to say one of the most memorable experiences was the first time I had to rent a car and navigate Anchorage … needless to say, there were several “scenic routes” haha. But the drive from Fairbanks to Anchorage was absolutely gorgeous and I won’t soon forget it.
Laurie: When a customer suffering from migraines found a 1:1 THC to CBD product that helped them.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Laila: That’s easy! Hands down, California Orange Bud flower. Amazing citrus flavor and the high is always good.
Chelsea: It’s hard to pick a favorite, but I really like that we sell concentrates made with flower cultivated from our gardens and produced by Good Titrations, who then sends it back to us. That’s really cool to me.
Jessa: Oh wow, um… everything? It’s so hard to choose! I enjoy trying all the new harvests we cultivate and new strains too. There are also so many carts that are just delicious and so convenient. And then, the edibles! This state has some of the richest chocolates from all over, plus so many different candies, gummies, chews, and mints. I love all the options!
Laurie: The chocolates by North Infusions. For those times that do not allow for smoking or vaping.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Laila: I moved to Alaska when I was 9, so I have been here 26 years. I am originally from Tukwila, Washington.
Chelsea: I was born and raised here in Sitka.
Jessa: Born and raised; I lived in Washington for a few years but keep coming back to Sitka.
Laurie: 19 years. I’m from Seattle, Washington.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Laila: Jane Lynch. She is hilarious. I imagine smoking a bowl and hanging out with her would be a one-of-a-kind experience.
Chelsea: Chris Farley, because he is hilarious and awesome.
Jessa: I would love to get baked with Martha Stewart and pick her brain about edibles.
Laurie: Marilyn Monroe. Super interesting person with an over-the-top personality!
What are your interests outside of work?
Laila: I like to work with Delica beads. I’m an Alaskan girl at heart and I love to be on the boat fishing, camping, and doing outdoor activities. Nature is my happy place.
Chelsea: Reading, listening to audio books, and hanging out with my kid.
Jessa: I enjoy cooking, baking, reading, and spending time with my family.
Laurie: Hiking
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Laila: Most importantly, educate yourself and remain teachable! You do not know everything. There is still so much we don’t fully understand, and new advancements are made every day. Also, this is a very detail-oriented business and there is little room for error, and that is something those applying should be aware of.
Chelsea: There is a lot more than just standing around and selling pot; it’s an actual job that’s not always easy but it is fun.
Jessa: This has absolutely been my favorite job. Full of so many wonderful people and opportunities. The industry is constantly moving and changing, which can be exciting but keeping up with it can be challenging. There are so many details at so many levels of the job and you must be aware of them. It can be intimidating, but it’s also very rewarding as you get more and more of it down.
Laurie: If you love people and cannabis, this is the job for you. It’s different every day and it’s fun to learn about new products.