Annie Sample
Photo courtesy Annie Sample

Why did you decide to become a budtender?

I’ve been connected to The Honey Pot in one way or another for a few years. From sanding the logs of the cabin during its construction and building the fence in the parking lot to cultivating and trimming for Blue Bear Cannafarm, whose label you will find on our shelves. Long story short, the budtender position and my availability opened up at the same time. So here I am, quite happy.