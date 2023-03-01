Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Brian: I enjoy working with the public, and cannabis is a product I knew a lot about.
Bo: Because I believe cannabis can change the world in a positive manner if we all do our part.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Brian: Building relationships with our regular customers.
Bo: Being able to help broaden people’s outlook on cannabis and cannabis products.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Brian: Proper terpenes are more important than a high THC percentage.
Bo: I have learned a lot, but the one that stands out is how the products we sell help different people in major ways.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Brian: I try to find out what they’re expecting or how they’re trying to feel so that I can suggest the appropriate strains.
Bo: I start by asking what they are trying to accomplish and from there I lay out a few options and make sure that they get what they need and don’t have any questions.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Brian: Dealing with customers who are used to Lower 48 prices.
Bo: One we all face: trying to keep up with all of the cannabis news.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Brian: Reconnecting with friends that I hadn’t seen in many years.
Bo: I can’t choose one. Every day is a memorable experience.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Brian: Soyuz OG Express by Worner Brothers.
Bo: Will’s World carts. They are always 10/10.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Brian: I was born and raised in Anchorage, but spent time in the Pacific Northwest from 2006 to 2021.
Bo: Most of my life in Alaska.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Brian: Raja Ram from the musical group Shpongle. I’d love to pick his brain about his psychedelic experiences.
Bo: I was always told not to meet your heroes. I’d rather smoke with my best friend out
of state.
What are your interests outside of work?
Brian: I’m a musician and a visual artist. I try to combine the two whenever possible.
Bo: Cars, shoes, being the best dad I can be.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Brian: Try every strain possible, don’t come to work stoned, don’t be shy.
Bo: It was the best decision I made. This field of work requires an open mind and the will to learn and help. As long as you can do that, you will do great.