Mandi Zwick
Denali Grass Co.
Healy
Why did you decide to become a budtender? I'd been wanting to quit my job at the local clinic to budtend, but was nervous to make the leap. Then COVID happened and I was laid off, which was the biggest blessing because I landed this gig shortly after and finally found my niche!
What's your favorite part of the job? I love interacting with our wide array of local and seasonal customers, and talking to them about how cannabis has positively affected their lives. I still get the fulfillment that comes with helping people improve their physical and mental health, without the stress I'd experienced teaching and in the medical field. Oh, and the samples!
What sort of things have you learned on the job? I've learned that I can buy products with less than 20% THC, as that percentage alone isn't going to dictate my high (I listened to my boss and tried a 19.06% strain which produced a way better high for me than the one sitting at 35%). I began thinking more critically about what I was smoking and learned that sativas don't give me energy, but rather exacerbate my anxiety, and indicas aren't all going to put me "in da couch".
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away? I think edibles are a good place to start because you can easily monitor intake and effect, so I'll usually suggest a 5 pack of Boingos gummies and recommend they try a half of one (since the serving size increased to 10mg) and wait one to two hours to assess how they feel. If they aren't apprehensive about smoking, I'll suggest a tasty flower pre-roll so it's a more enjoyable experience that what the customer remembers or expects.
What is the biggest challenge in your job? My mind is language and art oriented so I never loved math and science. For this reason, I find it more difficult to absorb the detailed information on the various extraction processes involved in making concentrates.
What's your most memorable job experience? I recently helped a customer who was here from Malaysia working on a visa. He was so excited to be in the shop and asked me about literally every product. He explained that in his country they could only ever really find one strain, and that recreational use is not just illegal, but punishable by death. He had lost buddies who were just college kids trying to get high. After a moment of gratitude for how seriously lucky we are here in Alaska, I was thrilled to help him find something he could safely enjoy for fun without risk or fear.
What's your personal favorite product among those you sell? Anything from Alaska Rustic! The flower is organic and grown in living soil, and is really just a step above the rest. From the stellar quality of the product to the aesthetic of the detailed packaging, Bill nails it every time. Having our area's exclusive access to his product has been a dream. His Dark Star is my favorite strain I've ever smoked.. an intense body high filled with waves of vibration that makes me so giddy when I talk about it my cheeks hurt from smiling!
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where? I'm from Pennsylvania originally, but have lived here 5 years. Not quite a sourdough, but close!
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why? Paul Rudd, because his existing hilarity and brilliance would be magnified, and because I've had a crush on him since 1998.
What are your interests outside of work? I'm into yoga, chilling in nature, and looking at crystals, minerals, & rocks. I just picked up a book on rockhounding in Alaska and am going to try to hook up with some locals who can show me the ropes.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them? Stop whatever you've got going on and DO IT NOW! I never knew it was possible to work in any industry in which I wouldn't be consumed by stress, and would still get to feel and act like myself while getting paid to talk about product I love consuming which has truly enhanced my life.