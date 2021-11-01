Meet Your Budtender: Hunter Maddox, Red Run Cannabis Co., Kenai David James Nov 1, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Hunter Maddox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Why did you decide to become a budtender? To be an advocate for weed, and to show that stoners can be upstanding members of the community.What’s your favorite part of the job? The excitement of newcomers, and the enthusiasm of people who get real relief from what they always thought was bad.What sort of things have you learned on the job?The generalized ideas of what specific terpenes do, and how I can use that to find the perfect high for anyone.How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?Ask questions. Most people have something they think they can alleviate with pot. I learn what it is and make suggestions based on what they want.What’s the biggest challenge in your job?People that aren’t open to what studies and research show. Their neighbor told them “X,” and it must be true.What’s your most memorable job experience?Watching a customer use weed to get clean of opioids, and his personal life elevated. What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?Infused joints. All the nostalgia of passing a joint with the punch of a modern high!How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?Born and raised on the Kenai Peninsula. 30 years.If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?Jack Black. He strikes me as a really good person, and as a musician, I think it would be a blast to have a toke and a jam and a laugh.What are your interests outside of work?I play a lot of music, mostly guitar. I like to write music and stories to share with friends and family.If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?Anyone can get the card and sell weed, but a budtender does the research.Any further information you would like to add?It’s not about the “high.” It’s about having the elevation to see beyond your daily struggles to your big picture. Stay lifted. Contact Alaska Pulse editor and writer Dorothy Resch Chomicz at 459-7532 or at editor@AlaskaPulse.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesFairbanks pizza restaurant bumps up its pay to $20 an hour in a bid for better employee compensationMan steals car, leads law enforcement on chaseAs Lavelle's vaccine requirement approaches, other Fairbanks restaurants yet to follow suitFairbanks man accused of threatening to shoot coworkers enters guilty pleaLegal moose hunt near Fairbanks leaves orphaned calf distraught and residents with concernsNorth Pole man sentenced to 12 years for sexually assaulting teen girl in 2018National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory5 Things to Know in Alaska Politics: Vaccine lawsuit, undrilled opportunities and a China threatWinter snow removal could present challenges this yearDistrict's materials not 'racy' but fact-filled part of comprehensive sex education Images CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Top Jobs POSITION VACANCY The Sitka School Chena-Goldstream Fire & Rescue Now hiring the following full time GVEA Position Announcement EI&C Defend Bristol Bay Jun 1, 2019 Comments Defend Bristol Bay