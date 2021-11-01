Red Run Cannabis Co. budtender Hunter Maddox enjoys playing the guitar in his spare time
Photo courtesy of Hunter Maddox

Why did you decide to become a budtender? 

To be an advocate for weed, and to show that stoners can be upstanding members of the community.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

The excitement of newcomers, and the enthusiasm of people who get real relief from what they always thought was bad.

What sort of things have you learned on the job?

The generalized ideas of what specific terpenes do, and how I can use that to find the perfect high for anyone.

How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?

Ask questions. Most people have something they think they can alleviate with pot. I learn what it is and make suggestions based on what they want.

What’s the biggest challenge in your job?

People that aren’t open to what studies and research show. Their neighbor told them “X,” and it must be true.

What’s your most memorable job experience?

Watching a customer use weed to get clean of opioids, and his personal life elevated.

What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?

Infused joints. All the nostalgia of passing a joint with the punch of a modern high!

How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?

Born and raised on the Kenai Peninsula. 30 years.

If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?

Jack Black. He strikes me as a really good person, and as a musician, I think it would be a blast to have a toke and a jam and a laugh.

What are your interests outside of work?

I play a lot of music, mostly guitar. I like to write music and stories to share with friends and family.

If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?

Anyone can get the card and sell weed, but a budtender does the research.

Any further information you would like to add?

It’s not about the “high.” It’s about having the elevation to see beyond your daily struggles to your big picture. Stay lifted.

