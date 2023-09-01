Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Lana: Mary Jane has always been a big part of my life. I love the culture and the people it brings together.
Updated: September 1, 2023 @ 9:36 am
Ellie: To follow my teenage dream of becoming a legal weed dealer.
Jessie: To sell peace by the gram.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Lana: Meeting new people in the industry, or even customers. Trying all the news strains and products as well.
Ellie: Being surrounded by everything that’s marijuana.
Jessie: “Bong-ding” with our customers.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
Lana: Everyone’s body is different. Numbers don’t really mean much. Terpenes are what to look for.
Ellie: Weed sells itself, but no one strain is for everybody.
Jessie: Just keep it rolling.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
Lana: Encourage them to do a little research and shop around. See what works for them and follow your nose.
Ellie: Find their preference on intake, and ask if they’re looking to relax or feel uplifted.
Jessie: Asking them if they prefer to be in da couch, or being a happy active high.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Lana: Keeping up with all the new products!
Ellie: Dealing with all different types of personalities.
Jessie: Staying high-drated.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Lana: The first time I walked into a marijuana cultivation with over 1000 plants. So beautiful.
Ellie: Smoking a 14g joint with my coworkers at a work party.
Jessie: Ellie and I in the backroom, fighting for our lives from a vicious spider.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Lana: Hash rosin or infused pre-rolls.
Ellie: Cart V.
Jessie: Pulsar 510 DL 2.0 vapes.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Lana: Born and raised in Alaska.
Ellie: Born and raised Alaskan.
Jessie: Been in Alaska since 2004. Originally from the Evergreen State.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Lana: Stevie Nicks! I am obsessed. I know she has some amazing stories. Our Gemini Queen.
Ellie: Miley Cyrus, because she seems like an interesting person to smoke and vibe with.
Jessie: Mac Miller, because he’s the most dope.
What are your interests outside of work?
Lana: Fashion design and anything sixties/seventies.
Ellie: Disc golf and cooking.
Jessie: Disc golf and trying new restaurants.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them?
Lana: Do it! It’s super easy to get into the industry. We are always looking for good people, and it’s way more fun that your regular 9-5.
Ellie: It’s a very rewarding job.
Jessie: It’s an un-bee-weed-able industree!
Compiled by David James, a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.
