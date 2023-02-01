Cordero Martinez is a budtender at Nature's Releaf in Fairbanks
Photo courtesy of Cordero Martinez

Why did you decide to become a budtender?

Honestly, I needed a job. To add to that I wanted a job that I wasn’t going to be drug tested since I did in fact smoke weed beforehand. I got my handler’s permit a few months before the shop opened up and went around to all the shops that were in Fairbanks at that time. I actually dropped my resume off with these guys when I came back from a vacation. I was working at the Fort Wainwright golf course at the time.

David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.