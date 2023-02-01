Why did you decide to become a budtender?
Honestly, I needed a job. To add to that I wanted a job that I wasn’t going to be drug tested since I did in fact smoke weed beforehand. I got my handler’s permit a few months before the shop opened up and went around to all the shops that were in Fairbanks at that time. I actually dropped my resume off with these guys when I came back from a vacation. I was working at the Fort Wainwright golf course at the time.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
It’s incredibly less stressful than any other occupation I have ever had. It’s still work and you have to pay attention like any other job, but I never felt as free to be myself as I do when working here. If you do mess up it isn’t the end of the world and I never feel pressured or stressed to complete anything beyond my ability.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
The amount of cannabis knowledge you absorb is amazing. Before I worked here, I basically knew that THC got you high and that’s it. I can now spout off about a bunch of different cannabinoids, what they do, what combos work best for what. There is always something new being discovered as well. It makes it exciting to actually stay invested in the industry, since it isn’t stagnant.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away?
It depends on what they are using the drug for, but in general I try and explain the different cannabinoids and the purpose they seem to have in the plant. If it is for pain I try and steer people towards edibles or higher potency products. If it’s for recreation then I try and figure out the activity that’s going on and advise based on the strain. If you have no idea what’s going on at all, I usually recommend a little bit of everything to try and see what works for you.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job?
Honestly, just the people who aren’t in a friendly mood. People who are intoxicated or just want to ruin someone’s day. I deal with them depending on how poorly they act towards me or my co-workers. Most of the time though we have nothing but pleasant customers.
What’s your most memorable job experience?
Getting our new fridge….and wondering where it was going to fit in our shop!
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell?
Definitely flower. We change it up on the shelf but happy Sativas and stony Hybrids work the best for myself. I do like the odd indica every so often as well.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where?
Been here since 2014. Moved up with my folks and the Army. I have been in the Navy and been everywhere, but I grew up in Michigan.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why?
Dead, William Shakespeare. He wrote a lot of interesting and wild stuff, I would like to have picked his brain a bit. Alive, Willie Nelson. He’s old. Like old, old and I’m sure he has amazing stories to share about his life.
What are your interests outside of work? I like rapping. Video games sometimes. Reading.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them? I literally bring up the Alaska.gov website and tell them to follow the steps.
David James is a freelance writer in Fairbanks. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.