Chase Amador
East Rip
Why did you decide to become a budtender?
I have a real passion for cannabis and wanted to get into the industry so I could continue to learn and share knowledge about this amazing plant.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
I love having people come back to the store and let me know that my recommendation was exactly what they were looking for and that they were happy with their experience.
What sort of things have you learned on the job?
People of all different walks of life use cannabis for a large variety of reasons. Don’t judge a book by its cover.
How do you help a customer who is new to cannabis, or returning after years away? I like to make sure people aren’t jumping in the deep end right off the bat. Ease yourself back into things with a lower to mid percentage THC, experiment with different terpene profiles and strains. I would like to make sure you are getting the best experience possible.
What’s the biggest challenge in your job? Every once in a while, you’ll run into a customer who is not having their best day in one way or another and it can be difficult to keep positivity when faced with a bad mood.
What’s your most memorable job experience? Having customers going through chemo find relief with our products.
What’s your personal favorite product among those that you sell? At the moment, I’ve been really enjoying the Blueberry Cupcake Strain from Peace Frog Botanicals.
How long have you been in Alaska, and if from somewhere else, where? I was born in Phoenix, Arizona but I’ve spent the majority of my life here on the Kenai Peninsula.
If you could share a bowl with one famous person in the world, who would it be and why? MF Doom, I would love to meet him especially since he passed away a few years ago.
What are your interests outside of work? I enjoy the summers here the most, Spending time outside whether it be hiking or a round of golf. In the winter it’s more gaming and movie watching. Most of all I enjoy just being with my family.
If someone asked you about becoming a budtender, what would you tell them? Make sure that you brush up on your cannabis knowledge, this industry is always growing, and products are dropping all the time.
