Long-requested changes to the state of Alaska’s cannabis taxing structure are at the top of the governor’s special task force on marijuana but it’s far from the only item on a list of requests aimed at updating the state’s laws to support a growing industry.

The 16-page report, which was published in early January, calls for a reworked taxation system, to redefine marijuana and hemp as one plant to address growing conflicts between the two, and for an overhaul of the state’s regulatory system, among other changes. It was the product of a 13-member Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that included industry members, regulators and state officials.

