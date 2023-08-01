Rep. Stanley Wright

Rep. Stanley Wright speaks during an Alaska State House floor session in May. 

 Photo courtesy Gavel Alaska

While measures aimed at helping the Alaska Marijuana industry are still in the early stages in the Alaska Legislature, a measure directed at people who fell under the sights of the state’s old marijuana laws found progress.

House Bill 28, legislation limiting access to old marijuana convictions by Anchorage Republican Rep. Stanley Wright, passed the House in the final days of the 2023 legislative session with unanimous support and is well-positioned to become law when legislators return to work in 2024.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.