While measures aimed at helping the Alaska Marijuana industry are still in the early stages in the Alaska Legislature, a measure directed at people who fell under the sights of the state’s old marijuana laws found progress.
House Bill 28, legislation limiting access to old marijuana convictions by Anchorage Republican Rep. Stanley Wright, passed the House in the final days of the 2023 legislative session with unanimous support and is well-positioned to become law when legislators return to work in 2024.
Wright, a freshman legislator from East Anchorage, brought the legislation because he said too many people are facing challenges finding work and housing over convictions for conduct no longer illegal since the state legalized marijuana.
“I stand before this body on behalf of Alaskans, Alaskans who have paid their debt to society and deserve to pursue their dreams without fear of discrimination,” Wright said, talking about the decision of Alaskans to legalize recreational marijuana. “This left many individuals with previous low-level marijuana convictions facing significant obstacles to employment and housing opportunities. With this measure, we can provide a crucial second chance to those who would not be considered criminals in the eyes of the law today.”
The measure would specifically make permanent a new court rule that allows convictions in cases of marijuana possession for people 21 and over with no other attached crimes to be removed from the court system’s online case management database. People could also request to have such convictions removed from some background checks conducted by the Department of Public Safety.
Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, proposed an amendment requiring individuals to pay a $50 fee to seal their records. A bipartisan group of legislators on the House Finance Committee axed a similar attempt to attach a fee to the service at $150. At that hearing, Fairbanks GOP Rep. Frank Tomaszewski called the fine “egregious,” noting that people who are struggling shouldn’t face more artificial barriers.
The $50 amendment was also broadly opposed on the House floor, as were several other proposed changes that would have softened the legislation’s impact.
The legislation ultimately passed the House on a unanimous vote. It now awaits action in the Senate.
“This is not a matter of condoning criminal behavior. It is a matter of recognizing that people have made mistakes in the past and have already faced the consequences of their actions,” Wright said of the bill. “It’s time for us to remove unnecessary barriers that are preventing folks from rebuilding their lives and contributing to our society. As legislators, we have a responsibility to make sure that our laws and policies are fair and just. By passing this bill, we can demonstrate our capacity for forgiveness and make sure that our justice system reflects our value as Alaskans.”
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com.