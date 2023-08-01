The Alaska Marijuana Control Board met on July 10, 2023, in order to weigh in on the hemp regulations. They heard mixed input from the public with some CBD-focused businesses raising concerns that the regulations would harm the creation of full-spectrum CBD products that contain trace amounts of Delta-9 THC but are largely used for their non-intoxicating qualities.
The board recognized that the regulations weren't perfect — its letter notes some areas of confusion when it comes to how transferring oversight to AMCO will work — but stressed that it's important to take action now when the intoxicating products are available regardless of age.