“Premium Infused Loud Joint - Mint Julep x King Koopa” (1000 mg total weight, 21.5% THC on the flower, 65.7% THC on the rosin, total results, 34.7% THC, 0% CBD, no terpenes indicated) Manufactured by Refine, purchased at GoodSinse on College Road. This infused pre-roll is a little bit different than most of the other ones that you’re going to see in Alaska. It is not coated with kief, and looks as though the rosin was injected into the middle of the preroll. The label indicates that the flower was cultivated by High North and that the loud resin was cultivated by Herbal Dreams, both those products are then manufactured into this infused pre-roll. This is a 1 gram infused roll and the flower does taste really good. I was honestly skeptical of this method upon unwrapping this bad boy. But it hit. It hit hard. It’s a good way, I tip my hat to you Refine! I had to put her out a third of the way through. The effects were that both my boyfriend and I both went on about a two hour long project time in which we accomplished tasks we have been avoiding for a long time, it was pretty cool! We agreed that it was a smooth smoke and it was tasty. And we also agreed that this it was a really great product. And GoodSinse, y’all have Owen to thank for this purchase and review — he recommended it and my homeboy was right. What a treat seeing that face working at GoodSinse.
“Wedding Cake Shatter” Manufactured by G2, a subsidiary of Green Growcer, purchased at Airport Way Best Buds (88.42% THC, 0.08% CBD) This concentrate was smooth, the smoke had floral and citrus notes, and was pleasant and relaxing. The color of this shatter is a golden honey with bright notes of orangey yellow. The effects of the wedding cake shatter were somewhat normalizing, grounding, and refreshing with little tingles in the extremities adding a nice body high to the mix, all in all a superb indica. Again the flavor is very clean, very satisfying. Really nice quality concentrate, G2! I’m not sure how long Green Growcer has been manufacturing concentrates, but this was a first for me. It was also priced nicely — I’ll be looking for more nice hard concentrates from G2. Also mentionable is that the service was excellent at Airport Way Best Buds, they have a large selection of concentrates and the budtender took lots of time answering my questions and helping me find a product for this review.
“Queen of Soul Live Hash Rosin” this concentrate is a sativa hybrid (68.84% THC, 6.64% terpenes) cultivated by Polychrome Grass and manufactured by Polychrome Press. I purchased this selection upon the recommendation of the bud tender, Cord, over at Nature’s Releaf in Fairbanks. First, I love Pollychrome’s packaging and their brand; it’s modern it’s New Age, it’s colorful, and it’s just cool! Next, I love the consistency and the color of this concentrate — it’s a creamy vanilla-honey looking budder. Cord shared with me that the staff over at Nature’s Releaf are all about this wax right now. The aroma is part lilac but also funky cat pee, which sounds funny but it’s a sought after aroma for many smokers. The flavor is mostly floral with sweet berry notes and little tingles on the tongue. I would also include that this concentrate left sticky residue all over my teeth and tongue which was enjoyable. This concentrate made me a little chatty and nostalgic — loved it.
“Strawberry Crunch - Old School Hash” manufactured by Fireweed Extracts cultivated by Green Ghost Farms and purchased at One Hit Wonder and Ester, Alaska. (45.94% THC, 0.96% CBD, 3.16% terpenes, total active compounds are 534 mg) One thing that Fireweed always does that I love, love, love is they give you a free sticker with most every purchase of their concentrates. As for this old-school hash, this is one of the lightest blonde concentrates/hashes I have ever seen. It can be described as very light blonde kief in color, yet was firm and waxy. My method of consumption was to slice off some nice chunks and burn it on top of some cannabis in a pipe. The smoke from this hash was dense and ghost white; thick but smooth allowing smokers to take large hits. This was an enjoyable long lasting smoke that went rounds with my crew. This is a bang for your buck kinda gram too, at only $35 retail for a full gram! Also, I want to mention the great service I received at One Hit Wonder by Jimmy.
That’s all for this time Alaska! Happy 7/10 to all the real ones out there. Please direct any feedback to our editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz, editor@alaskacannabist.com