Hello friends! Thank you for reading! This round I have some flowers to share with you, all from growers I haven't reviewed very often, if ever. Let’s get into it!
“Goblin Eggs” grown by AMG purchased at Alaskan Blooms. (20.37% THC, 0.1% CBD) These nuggets are round with hints of purple and varying colors of green, they were nicely trimmed as well. Also mentionable, this bud wasn’t overly dry; it had a nice sticky-icky texture. Goblin Egg’s smoke is easy and sweet with lingering notes of inviting pine and soft diesel. The genetics for this strain are hard to place online, I tend to think because of the structure and flavor this strain is a variation of Goblin Kush, which is an indica dominate hybrid. The other option is that Goblin Eggs is a variation of Green Goblin, which is a special cut of Green Crack. I was able to run into a few familiar faces over at Alaskan Blooms and was pleasantly surprised to see some great choices in their deli. There were a few more strains from AMG I also sampled; I’m very interested in more flowers from this garden - great presentation and nice job on some unique strains!
“Golden Goose” This hybrid was grown by Valley Happiness and purchased at The Connoisseur Lounge. (25.27% THC, 1.95% terpenes) The Golden Goose is long burning with delicate floral flavors in easy, very mild and soft smoke — almost like aloe or coconut water. The stone from Golden Goose is energizing, munchie- inducing, social and long lasting. In short this flower traveled round and round my circle, offering easy enjoyment. The only info I found on this strain online was mention of a 1:1 CBD variety, and this flower has no CBD listed. What stood out about this strain was the utter lack of flavor and aroma, outside very mild spa type essences, but along with that was a powerful and long lasting high that was mellowing in some ways, and uplifting in others. Very unique and interesting. Great experience at The Connoisseur Lounge, as well. This shop is laid out very nicely, with a central display cabinet which provides a nice casual opportunity for the budtender to talk shop with customers browsing the products. Hopefully the city of Palmer will allow them to carry out their plans of opening an onsite consumption lounge.
“Sour Apple Biscotti Sundae” grown by Alaska Greenworks and purchased at the Green Jar. (22.53% THC, 0% CBD, and 0% terpenes listed). These buds have an inviting smell similar to a candy shop or bakery, with those sweet and spicy notes that help you realize you’re in a very good place. The high for the Sour Apple Biscotti Sundae is in the front of the forehead and in the eyes, very cerebral and numbing; hazey and spacey, for sure - sativa! This strain is a cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99. These parents provide a lot of insight into the effect and the varying aromas and flavors, Cinderella 99 is known for her ability to vary between kush, cheese, berry, and fuel all in the same bag. Great experience at the Green Jar, and great recommendation from the budtender on this strain. She’s a keeper!
“Lime Time” grown by Denali Dispensaries and purchased at Grass Station 49. (18.28% THC, 0.10% CBD, and 3.74% terpenes) I have had another experience with this strain from sampling it a few years ago. The previous time I sampled it I remember being thoroughly rushed out and not having fun at all — it expertly triggered my anxiety, so much so that I gave the leftovers away. This time it was recommended to me by the wonderful Taran Firor at Grass Station 49, who helped me when I asked “show me your favorite strain.” I had to give Lime Time another try, especially upon smelling it. Fresh, zesty citrus aroma filled the shop as soon as the Cvault storage container was unbuckled — literally mouthwatering. The flavor of Lime Time is earthy and bright with a lemon peel/chem flavor. Lime Time is a special cut of Lime Haze, which is a product of Lemon Skunk and Special Crystal Haze. I loved my experience this time around, I experienced happy, giggly, and energized feelings which took me through my weekend very nicely.
That’s all for this round, friends. Please direct any feedback or suggestions to our editor, Dorothy Chomicz at dchomicz@alaskacannabist.com.