Seemingly everything about "Dopesmoker," the sempiternal stoner rock epic by the band Sleep, is clouded in a haze. “Drop out of life with bong in hand,” bassist Al Cisneros growls in the opening line, nearly eight minutes into the sixty-three minute long metal masterpiece. “Follow the smoke toward the riff-filled land.” Listeners who accept the invitation spend the ensuing hour embedded in slow, hypnotically sludgy guitar riffs from Mike Pike as he is expertly guided by Chris Hakius’ tastefully restrained drumming and Cisneros' painfully throbbing bass through a tale of weed priests seeking to fulfill a sacred cannabis covenant in the Holy Land.
Having conceived and composed the track over an extended period spent under clouds of smoke in the early nineties, Sleep spent two months in 1996 recording and mixing the Herculean showpiece before submitting the final product to their new label at the time, London Records. Intended to stand as a single album, the track left company executives aghast and exasperated. Unable to make something commercial out of it, the label rejected the recording and released the band from its contract. Exhausted from their efforts, the group split up within weeks.
"Dopesmoker" refused to die, however. It demanded to be heard. Initially released by the band as an “official bootleg” under the title Jerusalem in 1999, it has since been remixed and reissued several times, acquiring legendary status along the way. So much so that critic David Rees, in a 2016 New York Times article about the song, proclaimed that it “is now recognized as a masterpiece of the stoner-metal genre and one of the most formidable recordings of the past 20 years.”
After sporadic reunions over the past two decades, Sleep signed to Jack White’s fabled Third Man Records in 2018, releasing their first new album since "Dopesmoker" that year. As part of the deal, Third Man obtained the source tapes for "Dopesmoker" and is now scraping high quality resin from that well-torched bowl. Earlier this year, the label released a remastered version along with ample bonus material in a four LP box set on what it described in promotional materials as “green kush vinyl, a specialized custom blend of five different colors all mixed together to create the impressive approximation of the choicest indica strains.”
Now comes news that the label has gone one better. A new vinyl release drops the indica approximation in exchange for the real thing. In a move that honors the song as well as the band’s lifestyle, Third Man is selling a limited number of LPs with marijuana leaves pressed right into them.
Described by the label as a “Weedian Hi-Fi pressing of the album,” this latest incarnation of "Dopesmoker," according to a press release, “contains the quintessential representation of Sleep’s plant of choice, the seven-pointed pot leaf embedded in a ‘mosquito-in-amber’ fashion within the LP."
Michigan, where the record is being manufactured, is a legal cannabis state, and Third Man is the latest in an ever-growing number of marijuana-friendly businesses to hop on board the weed wagon with this release. Owing to continuing federal prohibition, the LP can’t be shipped across state lines, however. So to avoid legal headaches, sales will be exclusive to the label’s Detroit retail outlet and pressing plant, Cass Corridor (due to state and federal legalities, it won’t be available at the label’s Nashville Tennessee store).
For those who don’t have a trip to Detroit in their near-term plans, black vinyl copies of the new remastering can be ordered online. And after being absent from streaming services for some time, Third Man is making "Dopesmoker" available there as well. Meanwhile the on-again, off-again Sleep is on again, having recently wrapped up their first tour in years, treating longtime fans and newcomers to ever-evolving versions of what is widely referred to as their “magnum dopus,” Whether hearing it played on stage, from a stereo, or by stream, "Dopesmoker" is hard to ignore. It’s a doom-addled celebration of weed that the NYT’s Rees described as “bonkers: breathtakingly, bong-shakingly so. Everyone should listen to it all the time.”
What are you waiting for?
