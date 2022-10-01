The vinyl rerelease of "Dopesmoker" embedded with real cannabis leave

Seemingly everything about "Dopesmoker," the sempiternal stoner rock epic by the band Sleep, is clouded in a haze. “Drop out of life with bong in hand,” bassist Al Cisneros growls in the opening line, nearly eight minutes into the sixty-three minute long metal masterpiece. “Follow the smoke toward the riff-filled land.” Listeners who accept the invitation spend the ensuing hour embedded in slow, hypnotically sludgy guitar riffs from Mike Pike as he is expertly guided by Chris Hakius’ tastefully restrained drumming and Cisneros' painfully throbbing bass through a tale of weed priests seeking to fulfill a sacred cannabis covenant in the Holy Land.

Having conceived and composed the track over an extended period spent under clouds of smoke in the early nineties, Sleep spent two months in 1996 recording and mixing the Herculean showpiece before submitting the final product to their new label at the time, London Records. Intended to stand as a single album, the track left company executives aghast and exasperated. Unable to make something commercial out of it, the label rejected the recording and released the band from its contract. Exhausted from their efforts, the group split up within weeks.

