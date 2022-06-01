The legislative session is barreling to a close, which always makes for a tricky situation for magazine deadlines. By the time this magazine hits shelves, the clock will have run out on the Legislature’s regular 121-day session and some of these things may have changed. At least as of printing, though, here’s where things stand:
The House has passed legislation that would remove most low-level marijuana conviction records from the state’s online database. House Bill 246 by Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, D-Sitka, passed on a 30-8 vote on none other than April 20. The legislation is largely seen as a compromise measure between progressives and conservatives, falling well short of expungement but supporters say it’s better than nothing and marks a shift from the Legislature’s early less-than-friendly approach to marijuana legalization. It would make it so convictions for simple marijuana possession and other conduct that are no longer crimes won’t be searchable through the Alaska Court System’s online database known as CourtView, though the records would still be available through court houses. It only applies to cases that didn’t result in convictions for other crimes. The legislation also picked up a change in the House that lessens the penalty for adults 18-20 who possess or use marijuana from a misdemeanor to a violation, akin to a speeding ticket. These violations would also be barred from being posted on CourtView. The legislation currently sits in the Senate Finance Committee and has the backing of several Republican senators, which means it’s likely to pass by the end of session.
The House passed a bill that would create the Alaska Marijuana Industry Task Force. House Bill 289 by Rep. Grier Hopkins passed the House with an impressive 33-5 margin and, if signed into law, would set up a working group with the task of understanding what legislative changes are needed most to keep Alaska’s marijuana industry happy and healthy. The main issue is, of course, to consider potential changes to the state’s tax scheme but other topics would be fair game. The working group would include 13 members from Alaska’s marijuana industry, regulators, government officials and economists and would be tasked with making recommendations to the Alaska Legislature ahead of the 2023 session. With less than a month left on the session’s calendar, the legislation faces an uphill battle to passage but its broad support in the House is a good sign. Several Republicans who've typically been skeptical of the industry agreed that it was needed and recognized that the current tax structure, which is based on the weight of a product and not its potency, was outdated and strangling businesses. "The current tax structure is creating instability in this industry," said Anchorage Republican Rep. David Nelson during the bill's debate. "The vote we're having right now is to ensure Alaska businesses have fertile ground to grow in upcoming years."
There’s concerns about how a bill that would raise the minimum age of smoking tobacco products to 21 and creates taxes on vapes and e-cigarettes would affect marijuana products. While the legislation would specifically exempts devices marijuana vaporizers sold in marijuana retail stores, there’s lingering concerns that it could have unintended consequences once passed into law. Senate Bill 34 is currently in the House Finance Committee and is expected to pass this year.