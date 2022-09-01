Laughter, chatter and plenty of shop talk filled the halls of the 2022 Alaska Leaf Bowl in late July as businesses, weed lovers and the occasional group of tourists made connections and, most importantly, celebrated Alaska’s cannabis industry.

The event was hosted at the Egan Center in Downtown Anchorage by Alaska Leaf magazine, drawing businesses from throughout the state for a trade show and an award ceremony that broke from the old way of categorizing weed.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com