Laughter, chatter and plenty of shop talk filled the halls of the 2022 Alaska Leaf Bowl in late July as businesses, weed lovers and the occasional group of tourists made connections and, most importantly, celebrated Alaska’s cannabis industry.
The event was hosted at the Egan Center in Downtown Anchorage by Alaska Leaf magazine, drawing businesses from throughout the state for a trade show and an award ceremony that broke from the old way of categorizing weed.
The competition for the best flower broke from the traditional categories of sativa, indica and hybrid, instead highlighting the flavor profile of strains. That included categories like Fuels, OGs & Chem; Exotic Fruit; Citrus & Saps; Purps & Desserts; CBD-Rich and an open category.
Leaf Magazines founder and CEO Wes Abney told the audience during the award ceremony that it might have resulted in fewer entries this year but that it was a better reflection of the modern understanding and appreciation of cannabis, noting that the Emerald Cup in California — the premier cannabis competition in the U.S. — made the switch this year.
“Anyone who enters is supporting this opportunity to change how we’re perceiving this plant so that way we don’t just ask ‘What’s your highest THC indica?’ but we talk about terpenes, and we talk about flavor profiles. This is the future of weed,” he said. “It really is about flavor profiles, so I know it was a little confusing, but I think we’re going to have a really wonderful competition next year when everyone understands it’s about flavor and not THC.”
That drew plenty of applause from the audience, many of whom will happily chat about the importance of complex terpene profiles when considering the qualities of a strain. Terpenes cover a wide range of other compounds found in the cannabis plant that affect the smell, taste and high of a strain, and in recent years more companies have started to emphasize those profiles alongside the THC percentages.
Lady Gray Medibles, Great Northern Cannabis, Herban Extracts and Higher Altitude were the awards powerhouses of the night but there were plenty of accolades to go around with more than two dozen individual categories spread out over flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and extracts, cartridges, edibles and topicals.
“We’re not competing with each other, we’re competing against the stigma,” Abney said during the award ceremony, in a statement about Alaska Cannabist magazine being present at the convention that may have just as well applied to the entire event. “We’re competing against what’s kept weed illegal and by working together that’s how we change the world and tell the truth about the plant we love.”
While the award ceremony capped off the night, for many, the draw of the day was the opportunity to connect with others in the industry and catch up with friends.
It was the first time attending a convention for Josh Harrison, the owner of weed-focused merch company Weemotions that sells a variety of colorful pot-leaf characters on stickers and all sorts of wearables. The lifelong Alaskan began the business in 2018 with the hope of bringing some more character to cannabis and his products are currently featured in a handful of stores, but he said he wants to take it wider.
“It’s been cool, met a lot of people. Lot of cool people out here,” he said. “We’re working on trying to expand and try to bring the stickers across the state. ... Just been reaching out and meeting different shops. It’s been really good. ... It’s a completely different atmosphere than trying to go into the shops.”
At one end of the hall, Jake Morrison of Grove Bags was extoling the benefits of his company’s specially designed TerpLoc bags over traditional mylar bags, including curing bags that don’t need to be burped.
“It’s been going great up here. We’ve been working with some pretty big players and came up to put emails to faces,” he said, “and really show off the TerpLoc technology to people who are very understanding of the cannabis plant.”
The Grove Bag booth as well as other suppliers like Southside Garden Supply were busy stops for retailers and growers looking for supplies and connections.
The Egan Center was also hosting a reception for cruise tourists, many of which ventured downstairs to see the convention and collect a few goodies. One group of gray-haired tourists giggled as they compared takeaways from the convention like a non-infused cookie from Higher Altitude and a pre-roll box from Rosie Creek Farms filled with M&M’s.
For Anthony Blalock, a baker at Higher Altitude who spent most of his day handing out non-infused cookies, he said it was just great to see people enjoy his products even if they weren’t packed with THC.
"As fun as it is to make it,” he said, “it's even better to see people enjoying it.”
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact editor@AlaskaCannabist.com