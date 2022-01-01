When Tasha Grossl was preparing to launch her edibles business, she had a couple of things in mind that she wanted to convey with both her company’s name and logo. First, she wanted customers to recognize that her business is what she describes as a “feminine forward” enterprise that’s woman run and operated. The other message she wanted the name and logo to carry is her belief in cannabis as a wellness product.
For the company name, Grossl settled on Lady Gray Medibles, and she said the first part of it was inspired by the woman she’s known longer than any other. “There is a literal Lady Gray,” she explained. “That’s my mom.” Grossl’s mother, Joyce Gray, “just recently retired” she said. “She was a nurse for more than forty years.”
Grossl has a very close relationship with her mother and speaks warmly and with a trace of awe about how her mom devoted her life to helping others. It’s an ethic that underlies what Grossl is doing with her business. “We consider cannabis a health and wellness product,” she said. “So that matched up nicely.”
As for “Medibles,” it’s a great pun, but when asked about it, Grossl’s immediate response was, “I can’t take credit for that. I know I heard it in passing.”
Her mother’s career path prompted the company’s original logo proposal, a drawing which showed Gray wearing a nurse’s hat. The Marijuana Control Board “asked me to remove the cross on it,” Grossl recalled. “It was looking too medical for their tastes.”
This was easily done, and that first logo, created by a graphic artist Grossl found on Etsy, served the company in the early going. But Grossl felt the hat sans the cross might be confusing to some customers. So she turned to her friend and colleague at Lady Gray, Dianna Kenyon, “to help redo the original logo and help create all the art moving forward. That was four years ago and I still look forward to collaborating with her on every project!”
For most of her life, Grossl’s mother has worn her hair quite long, and the new logo reflects this. It’s a profile view of her mom with long flowing dark hair crowned by a tiara of flowers. Her eyes are closed, she has the slightly blissful smile of someone lost in a pleasant daydream, and, Grossl said, “She has two adorable beauty marks above her lips that are symmetrical on each side, and we made sure to play into that.”
Behind Lady Gray herself is a familiar bit of flora. “We wanted to add the cannabis leaf,” Grossl said, noting that many in the industry choose to avoid or minimize the image. “It’s downplayed a little bit for some logos, and I totally get that.” Grossl, however, wanted it upfront. “That was kind of the thing that we wanted to add and be obvious about. Everything we sell has weed in it. We wanted to make sure that was included.”
Equally important, she said, was to capture “that feminine vibe.” And to do that they put her mom, the original Lady Gray, right in the center. “It’s got sentimental meaning to me,” Grossl concluded. “And that’s always a good thing.”