After writing about weed for years, touring operations and interviewing master growers, I’d like to think of myself as a relatively informed pot smoker. I’ve heard loads about the importance of terpenes and how strains shouldn’t be judged solely about their THC content. But put me in a retail shop with a big menu of strains with THC content, terpene content, price that whether they’re indica, sativa or a hybrid, and I’m lost. My mind goes blank, the page becomes a blur and I hurriedly skim the page without really know what I’m looking for.

Often, I’ll just rely on the budtender’s recommendation but other times I’ll just pick whatever fun strain name gets caught in my tunnel vision. Perhaps that’s why I don’t love a lot of the flower I pick out. 

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at 907-459-7532 or dchomicz@AlaskaCannabist.com