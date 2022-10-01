After writing about weed for years, touring operations and interviewing master growers, I’d like to think of myself as a relatively informed pot smoker. I’ve heard loads about the importance of terpenes and how strains shouldn’t be judged solely about their THC content. But put me in a retail shop with a big menu of strains with THC content, terpene content, price that whether they’re indica, sativa or a hybrid, and I’m lost. My mind goes blank, the page becomes a blur and I hurriedly skim the page without really know what I’m looking for.
Often, I’ll just rely on the budtender’s recommendation but other times I’ll just pick whatever fun strain name gets caught in my tunnel vision. Perhaps that’s why I don’t love a lot of the flower I pick out.
The last time I was at my neighborhood retail shop randomly picking out strains from a grower that I vaguely remembered someone mentioning, I spotted a colorful notebook labelled “Connoisseur’s Notebook.” Thinking that it might be a start to charting my way through the overwhelming selection, I added it to my order and after a month with it, I can say it’s already making a difference.
Strain notebooks are nothing new and you can find a load on the internet, but this one is made by Uncle Herb’s in collaboration with Anchorage designer and printer 10 Cups of Tea. About the size of the classic Moleskine notebooks, each page comes printed with space to record your experience with nearly three dozen strains.
Are the effects more on the indica or sativa side of things? Are the feelings of euphoria weak or strong? What about other feelings? It also comes with a space to record notes and method of consumption.
Beyond creating a journal of different strains and your experience with them—which is certainly helpful—I think one of the best parts of something like the Connoisseur’s Notebook is that it simply encourages you to be thoughtful about a strain and its effects. Does it knock you out? Does it make you feel energetic and creative? How is it for playing a bunch of video games?
Those are all things that are important for me when picking up strains, but I’ve never kept track of which strains did what and by the time I’d be back in a retail shop, I’d have forgotten whatever my last experience was. I’d forget the good stuff to never buy again and somehow take home another eighth of a strain that was harsh and too couchlock-y to have fun.
I still have a scattershot approach when I’m in the retail shop, but I’d say that I’ve found more hits than misses since I’ve started keeping track with the Connoisseur’s Notebook. I’ve also started to learn to trust my nose better when selecting strains.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to get another bag of Great Northern Cannabis’ Mac and Cheese for its heady, euphoric and chatty high that I’ve been missing so much.
Uncle Herb's Connoisseur's Notebook: $12
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer in Anchorage. Comments about this story? Contact Alaska Cannabist editor Dorothy Resch Chomicz at 907-459-7532 or dchomicz@AlaskaCannabist.com