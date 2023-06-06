Early on the morning of Oct. 14, 1992, John Collette’s front door was broken down and his home was raided by Drug Enforcement Administration agents intent on taking down a man they believed to be a drug kingpin. After traumatizing his children, tearing his house and business apart and seizing everything from growing equipment to cars to aircraft to money — including $35 from Collette’s 10-year-old son’s wallet — the DEA found only 18 marijuana plants.

The bust sent shockwaves throughout Fairbanks as 12 other people, including Collette’s then-wife and his brother, were arrested and charged as co-conspirators in a major marijuana manufacturing and distribution ring.